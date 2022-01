That Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most affordable Virtual Reality systems on the market was something we already knew before putting the glasses on our heads. What was not so clear to us is whether the gaming experience was going to be up to par. After using them for a couple of months, we can already tell you that Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best options on the market to make the leap to Virtual Reality. Perhaps the best of all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO