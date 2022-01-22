ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firemen rescue little Loo-dini: Crews release young boy's head from toilet seat

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

If this youngster had hopes of becoming a famous escape artist, it seems his dreams have been flushed down the drain.

Firemen had to come to the aid of the boy, only named as Edward, and remove the rim of a toilet after his head became stuck inside.

A picture of the scene shows him remaining calm amid the chaos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifCAI_0dsXnzgV00
Drained: It proved a long day for Edward. Firemen had to come to the aid of the boy and remove the rim of a toilet after his head became stuck inside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggfGK_0dsXnzgV00
Harry Houdini in 1900. If Edward had hopes of becoming a famous escape artist, it seems his dreams have been flushed down the drain

The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: 'Firefighters from Darlington Green Watch came to the rescue of Edward, after he found himself having some toilet troubles!

'Somehow, he had managed to get his toilet training seat stuck round his head, but thankfully our crews got to work and managed to release him in no time!'

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Unified Fire crews rescue small dog from Kearns fire

KEARNS, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responding to a house fire Friday morning rescued a little dog that was hiding under the structure. “Its fur was a little singed, but otherwise appeared healthy,” UFA tweeted, along with a video of firefighters bringing the...
KEARNS, UT
WKTV

New Hartford fire crews rescue man from roof of Taco Bell

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford Fire Department rescued a construction worker from the roof of the new Taco Bell on Seneca Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crews were called in around 2:30 p.m. when the man on the roof suffered a leg injury. Since there is limited access to...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
The Independent

Woman dead after fire rips through London home at 4am

A woman has died following a house fire in Lambeth, South London during the early hours of Monday.Two men successfully escaped the property without sustaining any injuries before firefighters arrived at the scene.Four fire engines rushed to the incident and around 25 firefighters entered the home wearing breathing apparatus.Fire crews rescued the woman from the first floor of her home, half of which was completely destroyed by the flames. She later died from her injuries at the scene.The victim, in her 40s, had been a long-time resident in the property and was described as a “lovely person” and a “very,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firemen#Toilet Seat#Loo#County Durham#The Boy#Darlington Green Watch
The Independent

Higham Park: 19 people injured including children as bus crashes into shop in east London

A bus has crashed into a shop in east London, injuring 19 people including schoolchildren.Witnesses told of hearing a “big bang” as the double decker mounted the pavement and ploughed into an end-of-terrace repairs shop in Highams Park, Chingford. Three children and two adults were taken to hospital, including the bus driver, who was trapped in his cab following the crash. Another 14 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, London Ambulance Service said.Police, paramedics and firefighter were called to Selwyn Avenue at about 8.20am on Monday.Video and images from the scene show the front of a shop...
ACCIDENTS
whdh.com

Boston fire crews rescue person from tracks at Chinatown MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews rescued a person from the tracks at the Chinatown MBTA station on Friday. A technical rescue crew responded to a report of a person on the tracks around 12:45 p.m. They were transported to a nearby hospital. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two car passengers dead after Belfast crash

Two men have died in a road crash in Belfast The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.The incident saw the Ravenhill Road closed overnight. It reopened on Sunday morning.It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances.Matthew O'ToolePSNI Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said: “At around 9.10pm, it was reported that two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were...
ACCIDENTS
whdh.com

Crews rescue dog from Weymouth house fire

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a dog from a house fire in Weymouth on Saturday night, officials said. Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at a two-story home on Johnson Road around 10 p.m. found flames shooting out of the house, according to Worcester fire officials. The home was...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Shropshire Star

Dog rescued from Telford window by fire crew

Firefighters are more used to rescuing cats stuck up trees than dogs stuck in windows but the latter is just what happened in Telford. A fire engine was scrambled from Telford Central at 11.13am on Wednesday to Ley Brook, in Oakengates, to reports that an animal needed rescuing. When they...
ANIMALS
WCAX

Vt. National Guard soldier rescues young boy who fell through ice

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont National Guard soldier is being called a hero following the Christmas morning rescue of a family member. “It was family, so it was really an adrenaline-inducing situation, but I felt, we have a big rule that ‘your emergency is not my emergency’ and we were able to kind of step back and take a little bit bigger view of what was going on and try to limit the amount of people that were going to get hurt,” said Staff Sgt. John Hampson.
BURLINGTON, VT
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment car swerves off highway as snow plow sends a torrent of icy chunks and frozen debris into oncoming traffic - leaving 40 vehicles damaged and 12 people hurt in crashes

This is the terrifying moment a car careered off the highway as a snow plow sprayed a torrent of icy chunks into oncoming traffic, causing multiple crashes. Ohio State Highway Patrol said at least 40 cars were damaged by flying debris or accidents caused by it with 12 people injured on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County on January 23.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Three children and two adults in hospital after north-east London bus crash

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crash in north-east London Witnesses said “scared and crying” schoolchildren were among the passengers injured after the double-decker collided with a repairs shop in Highams Park on Tuesday morning.At least 19 people were injured and treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), including a trauma team from the capital’s Air Ambulance.Of these, five people were taken to hospital.Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing what sounded like a “really loud explosion”, described the incident as “traumatising”.Ms Osman, who witnessed the aftermath from outside her...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jean-Jacques Savin: 75-year-old adventurer found dead during Atlantic solo row attempt

Jean-Jacques Savin who crossed the Atlantic in a barrel in 2019 has been found dead after attempting a solo row across the same ocean, his team have announced.The 75-year-old set off two distress signals on Thursday night, which were picked up by French, Portuguese and American sea relief services, his daughter wrote on social media on Saturday.“Of course we are very worried,” she said, in wait of news concerning her father’s whereabouts.Portuguese officials discovered an upturned vessel off the Azores coast. Savin’s body was found “lifeless in a cabin” by a diver sent by the country’s maritime officers.The circumstances of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Review: decision to defend fire station nearly cost lives

A firefighting crew's decision to stay and defend its beloved station on California's central coast nearly cost the lives of 14 firefighters who were overrun by flames, according to a report released Friday by an organization that promotes firefighter safety. Fourteen firefighters deployed emergency shelters on Sept. 8, 2020, as flames from the Dolan Fire overtook them and destroyed the Nacimiento station in the Los Padres National Forest.Three were hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation and one who suffered the most severe injuries couldn't be interviewed due to his ongoing complications, according to the report by the Wildland Fire...
ACCIDENTS
NBC12

Rescue crews pull woman from icy Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is being treated after being pulled from the icy waters of the Rivanna River Thursday, January 20. Rescue teams responded to Riverview Park in the Woolen Mills area around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of someone in the river. Rescue crews pulled the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Man charged after A1 accident which left woman in critical condition

A man has been charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after a woman was left in a critical condition when a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said Hugh Raymond Holmes, from Spennymoor, has been accused of several motoring offences following a crash at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The 32-year-old is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury while disqualified from driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.Police said the incident involved a vehicle which was driving on the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

292K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy