'Abuse of discretion': Wayne Co. officials chastise magistrate

Wayne County officials are calling out a 36th District Court magistrate for allegedly setting a low bond for a shooting suspect.

County Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the magistrate’s actions an “abuse of discretion.”

This all stems from Tuesday afternoon. That’s when Wayne County deputies said they spotted a vehicle driving erratically. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, they said 18-year-old Alex Hailey, the driver, sped away.

Hailey then came to a stop and reportedly opened fire on deputies and drove off again.

He eventually surrendered in the 16400 block of Harper Avenue. Detroit police made the arrest.

On Thursday, Hailey was arraigned on several charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and weapons charges.

However, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the sheriff and County Executive Warren Evans are all expressing disappointment with the bond set by the magistrate. It’s a $100,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

In a statement, Sheriff Raphael Washington said:

“I’m deeply disappointed by this ridiculously low bond.”



"A personal bond given to any individual who is accused of shooting at police officers is outrageous. You shoot at deputies, and you get to go right back onto the street and endanger the public? This is not acceptable.”



- Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington

In her own statement, Worthy said:

“In this case we feel strongly that the magistrate abused her discretion in issuing a personal bond due to the serious nature of the allegations that the defendant fled from and fired multiple shots at the police. The current bond is insufficient and inadequate to protect the community.”



- Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

The prosecutor was calling out the magistrate, Malaika Ramsey-Heath.

7 Action News reached out to the 36th District Court, which had no further comment beyond the facts of what took place in court and the next hearing.

Hailey is still in custody. To keep him there, Worthy has filed an emergency bond motion in another courtroom.

The emergency bond motion is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m.