MELROSE (CBS) – A 19-year-old girl was slashed during a home invasion in Melrose early Wednesday morning. She suffered a knife wound to the neck after a man entered her home on Lynde Street and demanded items from her. It happened at about 2:50 a.m. Police are still searching for the suspect. The girl’s father is left numb from the attack. “A stranger just walks into your house and holds a knife over your daughter. How can you process that?” William Westgate said. “She got a stab wound to the throat. She was cut in the back of her head....

MELROSE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO