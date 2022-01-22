ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

5 Reasons to Use Free Spins at Casinos

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Free spins are often offered to entice new players and keep existing customers playing longer. Common free spins can range from anywhere between 5 and 100 free spins. These would be credited to your account over a few days. Some of the best free spin offers often go beyond just 100 spins, so basically, it depends on your casino of choice. The free spins present the perfect opportunities to explore various casinos since they usually won’t allow you to withdraw winnings until you meet the wagering requirements of the free spin bonus. The best online casinos that payout for Canadian players offer good opportunities to make good winnings.

So, What Exactly are Free Spins?

Just as it sounds, free spins are a type of casino bonus that allows you to spin the reels of a slot machine game for free. In some cases, you may be able to keep your winnings, but in others, the winnings may be subject to wagering requirements.

There are several reasons why you should utilize free spins when they become available at casinos. We explain just five of the common reasons:

  • to try out new games
  • to increase your chances of winning
  • to meet the casino’s wagering requirements
  • to build up loyalty points
  • for fun

To Try Out New Games

Casinos tend to give users free spin offers on new games to entice them to try them out. This is an excellent approach to test new games without having to risk your hard-earned cash. You can also learn the rules and how to play before you start betting on any real money.

To Increase Your Chances of Winning

Free spins will typically offer higher payouts than other types of bonuses because you’re playing with no money at risk. Since there’s no risk involved, it’s like you’ve turned the game into a free-for-all where you can win without limits.

To Meet the Casino’s Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements and free spin bonuses are common features of online casinos. Players must meet certain wagering requirements before receiving their winnings. These may say something like ‘x number of spins must be played within y number of days.’ This means that winning money during free bonus rounds won’t necessarily be as easy as it seems. However, if you’re strategic about using your free spins, you can still come out ahead.

To Build up Loyalty Points

Loyalty points are often given to players who gamble regularly at a casino. These points may be spent on products and services provided by the casino, including cash, free spins, and other perks such as hotel stays and flights. Free spin bonuses provide the perfect opportunity to earn more loyalty points, especially if you don’t have much money to spare.

For Fun

Most people enjoy playing casino games for the fun of it. Even if you’re not trying to win money, free spin bonuses can add an extra level of excitement to your gameplay. Who knows? You might just hit the jackpot!

How to Get the Free Spin Bonuses at Casinos: Five Clever Tips

Getting free spins can be a brilliant way to start if you are new to visiting casinos alone. But there is a twist; finding these free spin offers can be a frustrating experience if you do not know where to look. That doesn’t have to be the case. Just follow these five tips, and you will be on your way to enjoying free spins at some of the best casinos in no time:

  • Check for new player bonuses: Almost every online casino has some type of bonus for new players, and many of them include free spins. So, if you are looking for a new casino to play at, be sure to check their sign-up bonuses first. You could potentially get dozens of free spins just for signing up!
  • Look for casino promotions: Many casinos run promotions that include free spins as one of the prizes. These promotions can be found on the casino’s website or by subscribing to their email newsletter. So, make sure to keep an eye out for special offers.
  • Take advantage of loyalty programs: As mentioned earlier, many casinos reward their loyal players with bonus spins on top of other perks. These might be called ‘comp points’ or something similar. As long as you are actively playing at the casino, you will probably accumulate loyalty points pretty quickly, and these can come in very handy when trying to get free spins.
  • Use a bonus code: Sometimes, you will need to use a bonus code to qualify for the free spin bonuses. This is usually a word or phrase entered into the casino software when making your deposit. So, ensure that you check the casino’s website for information on how you can claim your free spins bonuses.
  • Join a social media promotion: Many casinos run promotions. In these promotions, they give away free spins to their followers on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. So, if you want to get some free spins without having to do any extra work, make sure to follow your favorite casinos on social media.

There you have it – five tips to make the most of your free spins at the casinos. Just remember, there are no guarantees when it comes to gambling. However, if you follow these tips, you should be well on your way to enjoying free spins as you usually do while reading holiday stories!

FAQs

1. Do I need to deposit money to get my free spins?

No – some casinos provide the free spin bonuses without requiring a deposit. However, other casinos may require players to make a minimum deposit before being considered eligible for a free spin bonus.

2. How many free spins are given away?

This number isn’t constant but does vary from casino to casino. Some offer as few as ten free spins, while others set the number at 100 or more. There is no standard amount of free spins offered by casinos, so players should make sure they understand their bonus before they sign up to avoid any confusion later on.

3. Do I need to play through my deposit and bonus X times?

Typically no. Unless otherwise stated in the promotion terms and conditions, most free spin bonuses do not require players to meet any wagering requirements. This means that you can use your winnings (from winning bets made with your free spins) in whichever way you like, without having to wager them a certain number of times.

4. Can I win real money using just my free spin bonuses?

Yes – if you win a cash prize while using your free spins, the funds will typically be transferred to your casino account so that you can withdraw them. Please note that not all casinos allow players to withdraw their winnings from the free spin bonuses.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Free Slots No Downloads – How to Find the Top Rated Casino Slots Online

When you play free slots no downloads, you get to enjoy the benefits of slot machines without the hassle of having to travel to a real casino. You can play the slots from all over the world at your convenience, and you can even win bonus points and prizes if you’re lucky enough to win. You can also practice your skills in playing online games for fun, since you don’t have to spend any money. In addition, you can have more fun with a screen that is more forgiving and you don’t have to spend money.
GAMBLING
pocketgamer.com

Pirate Kings free spins - daily links

If you're looking for the latest Pirate Kings free spins, this is your one-stop shop for the newest daily links! Every single day we'll update this page with the latest codes, so if you want to check them out, make sure you visit us every day and claim your daily spins.
VIDEO GAMES
techworm.net

Shindo Life Codes: Free Spins & EXP (January 2022)

Redeeming Shindo Life codes are the most favorable way to level up your character and become the best fighter in Roblox Shindo Life. We have crafted a list of all the Shindo Life codes to provide you with all types of free rewards in the game. Keep reading the article,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Casino#Casino Games#The Casinos#Canadian
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reasons to use an alternative email

Did you ever use a fake name when signing up for a new service online as a way to protect your privacy?. It turns out that doesn’t do a lot to keep companies from tracking you. But as Consumer Reports explains, an alternative or fake email address is an...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
TouchArcade

Chocobo GP’ from Square Enix Is a Free ‘Chocobo GP’ Spin-Off App Available Now Worldwide on iOS and Android

As of now, there are no in app purchases in Chocobo GP’. I wouldn’t rule out them being added later on given the structure and how you earn coins to customize here. If you’d like to check it out, you can get Chocobo GP’ on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for free. I played it for a few minutes and it isn’t great right now. Hopefully it feels (and looks) better after an update or two. The Chocobo GP kart racer for Nintendo Switch will release on March 10th worldwide. Check out the official website for the Switch game here – https://square-enix-games.com/chocobo-gp/en-gb/ . Have you played the original Chocobo Racing and are you looking forward to Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch in March?
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Roblox My Hero Mania codes (January 2022) – How to get free Spins

My Hero Mania codes in Roblox can be used to grant free Spins, helping to get that perfect Quirk to take down your enemies. In January 2022, there are a handful of different codes available to redeem. The Roblox-based My Hero Mania lets you step into the shoes of either...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Mobile sports betting and problem gambling (podcast)

In this episode, I talk with Jenna Hotaling, Team Leader with the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center, part of the New York Council on Problem Gambling. Will the legalization of mobile sports betting lead to more problem gambling? What’s considered problem gambling? What are warning signs you should look for in a friend or family member? How can a problem gambler seek help?
The Independent

6 best VR headsets for immersive virtual reality gaming

Virtual reality is on course to replace actual reality. Or at least that’s what the dead-eyed avatar of Mark Zuckerberg would have you believe, as he hovers around lifeless digital conference rooms like some dreadful, office-bound ghoul.But even if the thought of the living inside Zuckerberg’s so-called “metaverse” leaves you feeling cold, the world of VR headsets goes way beyond the corporate realm of virtual Zoom meetings with distant colleagues. A cyclical trend in tech, the most recent iteration of virtual reality earned its foothold in the videogames industry with the soft-launch of the Oculus rift headset in 2012. A...
VIDEO GAMES
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy