Soccer

Celtic Predicted XI vs Alloa Athletic: Multiple changes

By Sourav Mahanty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic returned from the winter break in brilliant fashion with a 2-0 win over Hibernian in a game that they dominated for the most part and looked comfortable throughout. Daizen Maeda and Josip Juranovic found their names on the scoresheet on the occasion. On the other hand, the Rangers ended up...

thecelticbhoys.com

newschain

Celtic given brief scare in Scottish Cup win over Alloa

Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win win over Alloa which ended with a hint of nerves for the Parkhead side. First-half goals from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and winger Liel Abada had the Hoops comfortably ahead by the interval against the cinch League One side at the Indodrill Stadium.
WORLD
BBC

Alloa Athletic 1-2 Celtic: Giakoumakis & Abada see off spirited League 1 hosts

Goals from Georgios Giakoumakis and Liel Abada earned Celtic a Scottish Cup last-16 place - but only after a late fright against League 1 Alloa Athletic. Greek striker Giakoumakis' tidy finish opened the scoring before Israeli winger Abada curled in a fine second. Conor Sammon's late header gave the part-timers...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Scott Bain
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Daizen Maeda
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status.The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season and hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.🇸🇦 #NUFC are travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia today for a week-long warm weather training camp following yesterday's victory at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Cameroon predicted XI vs Comoros - Lethal Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi to start

The 2017 champions will entertain the debutants who have, somewhat surprisingly, had a good run in the continental showpiece so far. Although the 25-year-old has not kept a clean sheet in the last three Afcon games, he is expected to keep his position as the Indomitable Lions begin their campaign in the knockout stage.
FIFA
FanSided

Celtic vs Alloa Athletic: 3 things we learned from Scottish Cup win

Celtic left it tighter than one would have expected as they got a 2-1 win over Alloa Athletic to progress to the next round of the Scottish Cup. And unfortunately for the Hoops, a number of their players had to come off due to injury scares, in a situation that was far from ideal for Ange Postecoglou’s side and it remains to be seen how things unfold over the coming days.
SOCCER
#Scottish League Cup#Rangers#Scottish Cup#Celtic#Aberdeen#Glasgow Derbies#Hoops#League One#English
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Crystal Palace’s newly rejuvenated squad have adapted to Patrick Vieira’s ideas quicker than many people thought they would.The departure of Roy Hodgson promised more free-flowing football but risked relegation from the Premier League.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolSo far, Vieira has tipped the scales in his favour but just one league win in five games will leave him desperately craving a victory to move further away from the drop zone - they currently sit 11 points clear of 18th place Norwich.Palace face an incredibly difficult task of welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Sports
The Independent

David De Gea hopes dramatic win over West Ham can kickstart Man Utd’s season

David De Gea hopes Manchester United’s “unbelievable” stoppage-time winner against top-four rivals West Ham will be the moment that kickstarts their campaign.Long since out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and Champions League remain the Red Devils’ only route to silverware having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Saturday’s opponents.That win in September was West Ham’s first at Old Trafford since 2007 and David Moyes was unable to mastermind another memorable triumph at his former club on Saturday afternoon.Ralf Rangnick’s side looked comfortable for the most part but it took a last-gasp strike from substitute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs’ woeful Premier League record v Chelsea

Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Tottenham tale of woeThe Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

St Mirren recall MacPherson from St Johnstone as he agrees deal with Perth club

St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer.Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.MacPherson came through the youth ranks at St Mirren but now appears to be coming to the end of his time at the club.Goodwin said: “We recalled Cammy [on Friday] from his loan but there are ongoing negotiations there between our club and St Johnstone.“They’ve offered...
SOCCER
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: Misfiring Gunners suffer blow in top-four race as Clarets claim valuable point

Arsenal lost ground in the race for the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners dominated the game, attempting 20 shots and having 76 per cent of the possession, but bottom side Burnley, who had not played a Premier League fixture in three weeks due to Covid postponements, defended resolutely to claim a valuable point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

