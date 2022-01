ASHLAND, Ky. — Russell took coach Mandy Layne’s halftime instructions seriously. “We told them to come out and win the second half,” Layne said. The Red Devils did that and even began a couple of minutes early. Russell scored the last five points of the first half, then the first nine of the second in defeating Ashland 57-51 in girls high school basketball Monday night in Anderson Gymnasium.

RUSSELL, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO