Members Of Safe Streets Plan To Honor DaShawn McGrier On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO