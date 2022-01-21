ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Members Of Safe Streets Plan To Honor DaShawn McGrier On Saturday

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Safe Streets will gather Saturday at noon to remember DaShawn McGrier, a young father who worked with the anti-violence program. They plan to meet at the site of the mass shooting that took three lives Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Monument Street, just a few...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

 

foxbaltimore.com

3 dead in East Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people have been killed in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore Wednesday evening. has Eastern District Homicide Investigation. Four people were confirmed shot at East Monument and North Montford streets, at about 7:25 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police find Baltimore connection to suspect in shooting of NYC officers

Police have found a Baltimore connection to the man accused of shooting two New York City police officers in Harlem on Friday. Investigators said the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, lived in Baltimore before moving to New York with his mother in November. Authorities said McNeil was involved with anti-government groups in Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man & Woman Killed In Overnight Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were killed early Monday in a pair of Baltimore shootings that played out hours and miles apart. The first shooting was reported shortly after midnight near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway, Baltimore Police said. Officers arriving at the scene found a 44-year-old man shot. He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. About two hours later, officers called to a second shooting in the 3900 block of White Avenue found a 51-year-old woman had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the woman was shot during an attempted robbery, according to police. Baltimore City has seen 28 homicides and 47 non-fatal shootings in 2022, up rom 17 homicides and 34 shootings the same time last year. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice in his left arm, and once in his left buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to police. Authorities later identified him as Devon Harris-Harper of North 31st Street. A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE CONTINUES| 3 people shot Sunday: one teen, one woman and one man

Baltimore (WBFF) — The violence continues in Baltimore. Police are investigating three non-fatal shootings that took place early Sunday morning into the afternoon. A 29-year old- victim was found by police at about 2:30 this morning near Oliver Street, across from Lakewood Elementary School. Police found the gunshot wound...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Men Killed In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘We lost three friends in one night’: Safe Streets workers, East Baltimore neighbors mourn victims of fatal shooting

With dozens of his determined but traumatized colleagues behind him on an East Baltimore corner, Safe Streets worker Alex Long grabbed a microphone and spoke of pain, frustration and hope. “When I look out in this crowd, I see a lot of love but I also see a lot of hatred and revenge,” Long said Saturday. “For some reason, we keep having these gatherings, we keep having these circles. Three ...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Man, 57, Shot In Face In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old man was shot in the face early Tuesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a shooting about 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Kirk Avenue found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Attention, Baltimore guys with guns: Time to stop shooting, start living | COMMENTARY

Baltimore guys with guns: Would you please take a few minutes to read this? Maybe you could read it out loud to your friends, who probably also have guns. Maybe hit the mute button on the TV and read it so everyone in the room can hear it. I’m asking you, please, to stop shooting. Just stop. And if you haven’t shot anyone yet, don’t start. We can’t keep going like this. We’ve had seven ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Violence Interrupter Remembered For Peacekeeping Efforts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Safe Streets member’s death is drawing new attention to what the city mayor calls a “plague”: gun violence. On Saturday afternoon, program members, friends, family, and officials gathered to honor the life and work of DaShawn McGrier. “We have to look into the mirror and say ‘we need to be better.’ That’s why you’re going to see me supporting this Safe Streets work,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “I’m never going to shy away from that. I’m going to embrace it.” McGrier, a young father, mentor, and soon-to-be graduate of a welding trade school was one of four men shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore-area leaders, parents march against violence

From Baltimore City to Baltimore County, community leaders, parents and lawmakers joined together Saturday to address violence and how to prevent it. Safe Streets and city leaders marched down East Monument Street, turning grief into action and to remember one of their own, Safe Streets worker DaShawn McGrier. Police said McGrier and two other men were fatally shot Wednesday night. A fourth man was injured in the shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three Baltimore Safe Streets workers killed over past year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city in crisis, those citizens dedicating their lives to stop gun violence in Baltimore are losing their lives to violence in the city. Three safe streets workers have been shot and killed in the last year. City leaders vow Safe Streets' work will continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Uber Driver Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– An Uber driver was shot while driving, with a passenger, on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight. Illinois State Police said shots were fired around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver’s side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition After Columbia Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while on a footpath in Columbia, Howard County Police said Thursday. On Wednesday about 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the path near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. Investigators do not have any identifying information about the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to all 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Police Find Man Shot Dead Inside Vacant House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times inside a vacant house, authorities said Friday. Officers called to a possible break-in in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday found the victim’s decomposing body inside the dwelling, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

