Pocatello runner Sunny Gunn is signing with Idaho State

Sunny Gunn is an emotional guy. He doesn’t try to hide it. It’s part of what helped him stand out as one of Pocatello’s best cross country runners over the last several years.

“There’s so many emotions I could talk about,” Gunn said.

So even on Monday, when Gunn made things official and signed with Idaho State, he felt nervous before the big moment. But he also felt excited. He wasn’t just signing with any college — he was signing with his hometown school, a D-I program right where he grew up.

Overall, though, Gunn is thrilled with his decision.

“It’s been nerve wracking signing to a college,” Gunn said. “It’s been a dream to sign — to even run in college, generally, but going D-I is something I never thought I would say or be able to do or live. It was a really exciting moment for everyone at Pocatello. Everyone was there, cheering me on.”

Part of the nerves, Gunn explained, come from the nature of running. “Running cross country, sometimes it sucks,” he said. So signing up for four years of that gave him some anxiety. He knew he wanted to do it, but that’s a commitment, he realized.

“Signing those papers, it’s kind of a big relief, but at the same time, I have another four years to enjoy it but not enjoy it,” Gunn said. “It’s kind of a mixed feeling. Running is a mixed feeling. I love it, but it sucks at the same time.”

The funny thing is when you look at Gunn’s resume at Pocatello, you would never guess he felt that way.

For one, Gunn made the state meet all four years. His best finish came last fall, when he finished fifth, clocking in at 16:04.02. That season, he registered four first-place finishes, including one at the Pocatello City Meet. A week later, he finished second at the District 5 meet.

On the track side, Gunn put up more impressive numbers. Last season, he and his sprint medley relay team — Gunn, Ethan Bidwell, Brody Burch and Krue Hales — won state. Individually, Gunn also recorded a fifth-place finish in the 800, plus a fourth-place finish at districts the week prior. In that event, he set a PR as a junior with a time of 1:57.84.

That helped him field a number of offers, including one from College of Southern Idaho.

“I sat down with my parents and talked to them about it,” Gunn said. “I thought what was best for me was to stay home. Because if I wasn’t going to run, I was probably going to end up going to ISU anyways. So being able to continue something I love and also have an education — and be home — is something I’m really grateful for.”

It also helped that Idaho State offers a nursing program, which interested Gunn. His mother works as a nurse, so he remembers watching her when he was little. So at Pocatello, he tried out a few medical-themed classes.

That worked out for Gunn. So did his running prowess.