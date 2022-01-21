ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

COVID-19 cases rise during week

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI2zI_0dsXm6cw00

Wichita County logged another record week of COVID-19 figures on Friday.

The 389 new cases reported to the Wichita Falls City-County Health District Friday brought the weekly toll to 2,272. About 91 percent of those cases were people who had not been vaccinated.

Five deaths from the virus were recorded Friday, bringing the weekly figure to 16. That includes one person in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, six in their 80s and two in their 90s.

On Friday, 102 hospitalizations were reported, 36 of whom were breakthrough cases, meaning they caught the virus despite being vaccinated. Nine of them were people who caught the disease despite having had it earlier.

The positivity rate among people tested improved slightly to 53 percent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita County, TX
Health
Wichita County, TX
Coronavirus
Wichita County, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Biden caught on hot mic swearing at Fox News reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House on Monday for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Associated Press

Where is Peng Shuai? T-shirts will be OK at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Restrictions which resulted in the removal of a spectator for wearing a T-shirt supporting Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at the Australian Open have been overhauled after international backlash. With reports of activists planning to distribute hundreds of shirts branded with the question “Where is...
TENNIS
Times Record News

Times Record News

562
Followers
598
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy