Bay Area entertainment venues ramp up COVID-19 safety protocols

Entertainment venues in the Bay Area have started to ramp up COVID-19 safety protocols by checking proof of COVID-19 booster shots and requiring guests to wear KN95 masks.

Chase Center – home of the Golden State Warriors – announced this week that starting Feb. 1, anyone entering the facility must have proof of being fully vaccinated and boosted.

"A lot of venues out there where you can walk in no mask, no vaccines, no test," Brandon Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Warriors told KCBS Radio. "Here you know walking in that everyone is vaccinated and as of Feb. 1 everyone is boosted, which is really important for our fans to feel safe coming to events."

Large venues in Santa Clara County, like the SAP Center , have also started requiring guests to show proof of booster shots in addition to vaccination.

Margot Kushel, UCSF Physician and Professor said all efforts have to be maximized in order to contain the virus, especially in large venues. "Now that we know more, the safest way is to be vaxxed, boosted and when around other to wear those high-quality masks," Kushel said.

The San Francisco Symphony announced this week that all patrons coming to performances must wear a protective N95 or KN95 mask , in addition to showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.