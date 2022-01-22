ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area entertainment venues ramp up COVID-19 safety protocols

By Alice Wertz
Entertainment venues in the Bay Area have started to ramp up COVID-19 safety protocols by checking proof of COVID-19 booster shots and requiring guests to wear KN95 masks.

Chase Center – home of the Golden State Warriors – announced this week that starting Feb. 1, anyone entering the facility must have proof of being fully vaccinated and boosted.

"A lot of venues out there where you can walk in no mask, no vaccines, no test," Brandon Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Warriors told KCBS Radio. "Here you know walking in that everyone is vaccinated and as of Feb. 1 everyone is boosted, which is really important for our fans to feel safe coming to events."

Large venues in Santa Clara County, like the SAP Center , have also started requiring guests to show proof of booster shots in addition to vaccination.

Margot Kushel, UCSF Physician and Professor said all efforts have to be maximized in order to contain the virus, especially in large venues. "Now that we know more, the safest way is to be vaxxed, boosted and when around other to wear those high-quality masks," Kushel said.

The San Francisco Symphony announced this week that all patrons coming to performances must wear a protective N95 or KN95 mask , in addition to showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Omicron Peaking in Parts of Bay Area

Recent data suggests that the Omicron variant may be peaking in parts of the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the seven-day average for cases in the Bay Area is down 4-percent compared to last week. The biggest drops were in San Francisco and Marin counties where numbers dropped 14 and 20 percent respectively from last week. Cases have also essentially flattened out in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties. Cases continue to increase in Sonoma County with over 18,000 active cases.
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Officials Unveil Plan To Hand Out Free COVID At-Home Antigen Tests; Here’s How To Sign Up

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County officials unveiled a plan Friday to provide a limited number of free at-home antigen tests to local residents amid the surging demand for COVID testing. Those who live, work or attend school in the county may sign up through www.sccfreetest.org to obtain four at-home tests. Those who are able to secure an appointment may choose from one of the four distribution locations for pick up at a chosen time with the first slots available this Saturday. Sign-ups on the county website began early Friday with a limit of one appointment per person. Each individual...
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

More Santa Clara Closures Amid COVID-19 Surge

As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Bay Area, the City of Santa Clara has announced new closures. The City’s Northside and Mission Branch Libraries will close temporarily and the Central Park Library will adjust its hours of operation temporarily. According to a City news release, the increase in COVID-19...
SANTA CLARA, CA
cbslocal.com

Bay Area Nurses Walk Picket Line Demanding More COVID Safety Measures

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bay Area nurses and caregivers took to the picket lines Thursday as part of a national day of action by health care workers demanding better investment in hospital staff safety. Nurses and other caregivers were picketing outside of San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Deadline Arrives for High-Risk Workers in Santa Clara County to Have COVID-19 Booster

The deadline has arrived for Santa Clara County workers in high-risk settings to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning booster shots. In late December, as the omicron variant was spreading fast, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody revised the health order to include the booster mandate for county employees in health care, medical first response, skilled nursing facilities, jails and correctional facilities and congregate shelters.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Area School District announces new COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, January 10, the Green Bay Area School District held a board meeting, and with it comes new changes to current procedures throughout the District. The meeting covered a broad array of topics, one of the biggest relating to COVID-19 protocols for students and staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
SFGate

A Bay Area health officer on why omicron may be the end

Marin County, where 90% of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is California's most vaccinated county. During the current omicron surge, the county has, like others in the state, seen record-breaking case numbers. Hospitalizations, however, remain at a manageable level, and infected individuals who do require hospitalization are generally seeing shorter stays and not requiring intubation.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Restaurants Facing Staffing Shortage Amid COVID-19 Surge

The omicron variant is causing lots of problems. Outdoor dining is becoming preferred for customers. When some restaurants get packed, service can become a problem as businesses can’t find enough people to hire. Massimo restaurant in Walnut Creek had a full staff Thursday. Owner Max Wolfe said he now...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KQED

'Shouldn’t Have to Make This Decision': Thousands of Contra Costa Students Stay Home, Citing Omicron Fears

Nearly one-third of students in West Contra Costa Unified have not been attending school over the past three weeks, creating a crisis for the East Bay school district. The district – which covers the cities of Richmond, San Pablo, El Cerrito, Pinole and Hercules and enrolls some 27,000 students – reported 737 student and 70 staff COVID cases from Jan. 11-14. But even students who are not positive or quarantining are choosing to remain at home, out of fear they will be next to get the virus. On Jan. 14, for example, district attendance figures show 8,820 students were absent, while 17,440 attended.
RICHMOND, CA
