After fire, NJ Goodwill takes donations to replace entire inventory

SEWELL, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — A Gloucester County Goodwill store is working to replace its complete inventory after a fire last weekend ruined all of its merchandise.

Starting Tuesday, donations will be accepted at the fire-damaged Goodwill store on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road in Sewell.

“We’re going to have a special donation trailer. It’s got side doors in it, so it’s easy to put stuff in and out,“ said Mark Boyd, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“We’re hoping the public can support us.”

The fire early last Saturday tore through the rear of the Goodwill store.

“In the back of the loading dock is where the fire appears to have started,” Boyd told KYW Newsradio.

“We’re not sure about the roof. The loading dock has extensive damage. The biggest problem that we have is that there was extensive smoke damage inside of the store.”

All of the merchandise inside the store was left unsalable, Boyd said.

“We probably had about 75,000 individual units of clothing and/or housewares," he said.

"We had three tractor-trailers there, and all of that inventory has been lost.”

Boyd said he expects the store will reopen in a matter of weeks.

The store’s 30 employees are working at other Goodwill locations. Goodwill uses the proceeds of store sales to pay for career and job training services.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.