ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Technical Update On Magellan Midstream Partners - 8.5%

By Stock Waves
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MMP has a huge portfolio of pipelines for transporting crude oil and refined products. Produced by Jason Appel of StockWaves, along with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities. This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as an accompaniment to Rida Morwa’s High...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund declares $0.77 dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) declares $0.77/share quarterly dividend, 67.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.46. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 20.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Midstream/MLPs Resilient In Periods Of Rising Rates

Multiple factors likely mitigate the potential negative impact of rising rates on midstream, including debt reduction in recent years. Inflation has been top of mind for investors for months. Last week’s Consumer Price Index reading for December, which showed a 7% year-over-year increase and marked the largest jump since the early 1980s, has only added to the concern. Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials indicate that addressing inflation is a key priority, and interest rate hikes could be implemented as soon as March to temper inflation. Over the years, investors have often asked how midstream performs in rising interest rate environments, particularly relative to other equity income investments. Today’s note addresses that question and explains why rising rates are not expected to weigh on midstream performance.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midstream#Oil And Gas#Infrastructure#Hdo#L P#Yardeni Research Rrb#Refined Products Mmp
Seekingalpha.com

Magellan Midstream: Stepping Up Return Of Capital To Unitholders

Over recent quarters, Magellan Midstream management has increased the amount of capital returned to unitholders. Note to readers: This article was published to subscribers on January 5, 2022. We’ve written about the virtues of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) for some time. Our faith in management has paid off as it...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Constructive Outlook For 2022 Midstream/MLP Dividends

The potential for more dividend increases is improving as 2022 is setting up to be another year of strong free cash flow generation complemented by macro and micro tailwinds. Income-oriented investors that have midstream exposure in their portfolios - and those contemplating potential midstream allocations to enhance yield - are likely wondering what’s in store for midstream/MLP dividends in 2022. To that end, several midstream companies have recently announced plans to grow their dividends this year. Relative to recent years, the potential for more dividend increases is improving, as 2022 is setting up to be another year of strong free cash flow generation complemented by macro and micro tailwinds. Today’s note examines the midstream dividend outlook in view of recent company announcements and the contributing factors that could lead to more dividend increases in 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seeking Alpha

Gear Energy Is Trading At A 16% FCF Yield At $75 WTI

Gear Energy's main product is heavy oil, which trades at a discount to WTI. In November, I wrote an article about Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF) where I decided to pass on going long but explained the stock appeared to be a good idea to consider for investors believing in a $75 oil environment that will last for a while. Not only has that $75 barrier been reached, the WTI oil price has been trading over $80/barrel for quite a while now, so perhaps it’s time to catch up on Gear Energy and to finetune the expectations for 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Myovant Sciences Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.39M vs. $1.38M in Q320. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Matinas BioPharma falls 17% amid pipeline, business updates for 2022

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) provided pipeline and business updates for 2022. MAT2203 Program: The company is developing the therapy to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections, including cryptococcal meningitis. The company said the end of a phase 2 meeting with FDA has provided a pathway to a new drug application (NDA)...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil: Its Strategic Projects Are Beginning To Pay Off

Industry and macro factors point to continued energy price ascendancy. Ongoing developments in the macro and geopolitical arenas point to continued increases in the prices of crude oil and natural gas. This may make the sector an ideal place to ride out turmoil in the broader market that's sure to be brought about by the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate moves. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is an excellent candidate for any investor wishing to acquire exposure to hydrocarbon prices, all the while benefiting from a solid and steady stream of dividend payments. The company has a strong asset portfolio, a global footprint, and a number of promising projects in development. Its stock is sure to benefit from the coming rise in energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

US natural gas price down 5%, global gas crisis eases

Henry hub natural gas prices are down 5% this morning, (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) despite a forecast from the National Weather Service calling for below average temperatures across much of the Northeast next week. An uptick in wind and increase in oil-to-electricity in New England is helping put downward pressure on natural...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy