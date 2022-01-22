Technical Update On Magellan Midstream Partners - 8.5%

Multiple factors likely mitigate the potential negative impact of rising rates on midstream, including debt reduction in recent years. Inflation has been top of mind for investors for months. Last week’s Consumer Price Index reading for December, which showed a 7% year-over-year increase and marked the largest jump since the early 1980s, has only added to the concern. Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials indicate that addressing inflation is a key priority, and interest rate hikes could be implemented as soon as March to temper inflation. Over the years, investors have often asked how midstream performs in rising interest rate environments, particularly relative to other equity income investments. Today’s note addresses that question and explains why rising rates are not expected to weigh on midstream performance.
Comments / 0