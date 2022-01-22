Technical Update On Magellan Midstream Partners - 8.5%

The potential for more dividend increases is improving as 2022 is setting up to be another year of strong free cash flow generation complemented by macro and micro tailwinds. Income-oriented investors that have midstream exposure in their portfolios - and those contemplating potential midstream allocations to enhance yield - are likely wondering what’s in store for midstream/MLP dividends in 2022. To that end, several midstream companies have recently announced plans to grow their dividends this year. Relative to recent years, the potential for more dividend increases is improving, as 2022 is setting up to be another year of strong free cash flow generation complemented by macro and micro tailwinds. Today’s note examines the midstream dividend outlook in view of recent company announcements and the contributing factors that could lead to more dividend increases in 2022.

