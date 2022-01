The Government has a “burning deadline” in the next three weeks to decide how to offset a massive rise in household energy bills, the boss of an energy company has said.Bills could go up by more than 50% for millions of customers, a rise that could cost average households around £700 per year.“To some extent their burning deadline is the day that the new level of the price cap gets announced … because that’s when you would think that it becomes obvious they are going up,” said Good Energy boss Nigel Pocklington Estimates range but some believe the price cap...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO