ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Official: Man killed by police had 2 toy replica guns

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO — An official says the man fatally shot by police officers at the San Francisco International Airport was carrying two toy replica guns. San Mateo...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 16

Boots2aT
3d ago

Officer have a split second to make a choice your life or theirs. You point any item at an officer you deserve to be toast. Respect the law an you will see tommarrow.

Reply(1)
14
whatever...
3d ago

He removed the orange tips. He wanted to commit suicide by cop. He was successful

Reply
13
Cranky Old Geezer
3d ago

Missing the orange barrel tip, the officer has no way to know they aren't live firearms.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC10

Trio on way to Modesto found with illegal, stolen guns, police say

REDDING, Calif. — The driver of a SUV, who claimed to be Modesto-bound, was found with several stolen and illegal guns inside his vehicle, police said. The Redding Police Department said they pulled over a black Chevy HHR in Redding Friday night after realizing it had no license plates on it. Police identified the three people inside as a Michael Fuson, 34; David Essary, 29; and Brenda Crow, 21. All are from Oregon.
REDDING, CA
ABC10

Teenager hit in the hand after shooter opens fire at him in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Sunday. Police say the shooting happened just before noon on Sunday when the shooter approached in a vehicle, opened fire on the victim and took off. Police don't know exactly where the shooting happened.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Roads closed near Del Paso Heights as police investigate deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is advising commuters avoid a portion of Grand Avenue in north Sacramento as they investigate a deadly shooting. According to a tweet from the police department, the shooting took place near Grand Avenue and Dayton Street around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they located one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Brazen thieves steal $18,000 Rolex from Elk Grove veteran

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove senior and veteran is hoping there’ll be justice after crooks tore away a treasured Rolex from him last Thursday. At the time, it was a normal afternoon for Jerry Reyes as he walked down the street in his quiet neighborhood to check the mail, but that changed when a couple driving by flagged him down and asked him for directions to a nearby Walmart.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Police officer stabbed in Ceres following a robbery at a Quick Stop

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres police officer is in "stable condition" after being stabbed with a concealed weapon on an alleged robber. Police said in a press release, officers responded to a Quick Stop in the 1300 block of Service Road in Ceres for a robbery Saturday just after 6 p.m. Police said the alleged robber wasn't on the scene when law enforcement arrived but was last spotted walking on Morgan Road from Service Road.
CERES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Police#Replica
ABC10

Florida teenager dedicates 1-mile run to fallen Elk Grove officer

FLORIDA, USA — A Florida teenager ran three miles for fallen first responders Sunday night, with each mile dedicated to a different officer who recently died in the line of duty. Elk Grove Officer Tyler Lenehan was among those that 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge honored. Cartledge dedicated his second mile...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

13-year-old boy shot Sunday in Oak Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a shooting in the Oak Park area Sunday, Jan. 23. A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 4000 block of 4th Avenue around 8:15 p.m. A 13-year-old boy was shot and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Three injured during early morning shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning shooting sent three people to the hospital, the Sacramento Police Department says. At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard on reports of a shooting. After officers arrived on scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC10

Suspension of in-person visitations extended for California jails

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Jan. 20 it would be extending its statewide suspension of in-person visits until at least Feb. 6. Suspensions of in-person visits at state facilities began Jan. 8 in response to rising COVID-19 positive cases among both staff...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

'My heart goes out to his family' | Friends of Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan share memories a day after his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday morning, Elk Grove Police Department (EGPD) Officer Tyler Lenehan was in full uniform driving southbound into work on his department-issued motorcycle on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue when he was hit by a wrong way driver on the highway. A day later, some of his friends spoke with ABC10 to share their memories of him. One of them, Jim McGavock.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

CHP-Merced officers make 'largest fentanyl bust' in San Joaquin Valley history

MERCED, Calif. — Officers with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Merced office say they made the largest fentanyl bust in San Joaquin Valley history. According to a post on Facebook, a CHP officer stopped a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan for speeding Friday. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed factors that led him to believe that the driver and passenger of the car were involved in criminal activity.
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police make arrest 8 months after Michelle Benavidez killed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An arrest has been made in the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found near the light rail station off Florin Road in South Sacramento. On May 14th, 2021, someone killed 30-year-old Michelle Benavidez. Now eight months later, Sacramento police have announced they made an arrest of a 22-year-old man they believe is a suspect in her death.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy