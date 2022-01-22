Official: Man killed by police had 2 toy replica guns
SAN FRANCISCO — An official says the man fatally shot by police officers at the San Francisco International Airport was carrying two toy replica guns. San Mateo...www.abc10.com
Officer have a split second to make a choice your life or theirs. You point any item at an officer you deserve to be toast. Respect the law an you will see tommarrow.
He removed the orange tips. He wanted to commit suicide by cop. He was successful
Missing the orange barrel tip, the officer has no way to know they aren't live firearms.
