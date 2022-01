Okay, we can admit when we almost slept on something interesting. It happens to us all but as long as we catch it before it’s too late, we’re all good. That thing we almost let slip past us is ‘The Girl Before’ starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo. Now, in our defense, this limited series based on the book of the same name by J. P. Delaney has been out since last December but, it was on BBC One and unless you live in the UK or have some trick to access that network, then you missed out on it too.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO