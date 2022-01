Ben Simmons has not yet played for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, It definitely seems as though he will be traded for a win-now player at the trade deadline. There have been many rumors about who Ben Simmons would be traded for. There's no shortage of suitors for him either. There has notably been some talk about a potential De'Aaron Fox-Ben Simmons trade, with reports saying the Kings and 76ers have explored that option.

