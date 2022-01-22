Active Wyoming coronavirus cases up by 742 on Friday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 742 on Friday.

The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 1,519 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID on Friday, along with 355 new reports of probable cases.

At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,132, leaving the state with 8,088 active cases.

Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 1,519; Natrona County had 1,279; Fremont County had 809; Teton County had 651; Albany had 569; Sweetwater had 550; Campbell had 499; Sheridan had 413; Uinta had 380; Lincoln had 206; Carbon had 197; Park had 191; Johnson had 156; Goshen had 141; Converse had 132; Sublette had 78; Crook had 69; Washakie had 62; Weston had 58; Platte had 56; Hot Springs had 33; Big Horn had 29, and Niobrara had 11.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 135,369 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 125,680 have recovered.

The number of people being treated for coronavirus at Wyoming hospitals increased by 19 on Friday to total 123.

The highest number of COVID patients, 32, was being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 21.