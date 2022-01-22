ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘We’re not sick, we’re going skiing’: Families hit the slopes to make memories during pandemic

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fynmc_0dsXjTmD00

SPOKANE, Wash.– Families across the Inland Northwest took to the slopes Friday as a little way to escape the way COVID has affected their everyday lives.

Skiers and snowboarders at Mount Spokane said the mountain was its own little world. It’s a place where they can make memories and spend time with their loved ones.

Jenny Zhang was one of those people. She said her husband is a physician who had the day off. They were there watching her boys hit the slopes and teaching her 2-year-old how to ski.

“So when daddy gets a day off, it’s rare, so we take advantage,” Zhang said. “I called the school. We’re not sick, we’re going skiing.”

For some people, it’s a Friday tradition. But for Zhang and her family, it was a welcome break.

“It’s so stressful right now, but he’s doing well and it’s days like this that help get us by,” Zhang said.

Even for Miriam Jimenez-Rocha, who’s learning how to snowboard for the first time, this is what she needed.

“My sister’s fiancé had a lot of hobbies,” she said. “And he asked us if we wanted to come up here. Since we haven’t experienced this kind of stuff we agreed.”

A college student, she moved to Spokane in September but getting the most out of her experiences have been difficult because of the pandemic.

“I feel like the past year we’ve been trapped and we haven’t been able to really do anything,” Jiminez-Rocha said. “So, it just feels nice to get out again and try something new.”

Even though Fridays aren’t as busy as the weekends, many people were out at Mount Spokane to get away for a little bit. Mt. Spokane is open until 9 p.m. and will be open through the weekend.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inland Northwest fog: the winter-long haul

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city is all too familiar with the fog by now, with many wondering how long it will last. Morning, afternoon, and evening fog has persisted throughout the Inland Northwest since the beginning of winter. Many are sick of being stuck with this low visibility, and it does not look like we will see the end of...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Health
Spokane, WA
Society
Local
Washington Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

North Idaho man uses leaf blower to break up ice

SANDPOINT, Idaho– Sometimes you have to get creative to clear the ice and snow away. That’s exactly what one North Idaho man did. Dave Diehl shared a video to a Facebook group of a leaf blower being used to break up ice in his neighborhood. He said he learned the technique from somebody in the Northeast.
POLITICS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Life Flight opening new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Life Flight Network is opening a new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene.  This will come with a helicopter, flight nurses, medics, mechanics and a plot to help carry patients and other critical life-saving equipment.  Every minute counts in an emergency and Life Flight says this expansion will help hospitals, as well as first responders in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Zhang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Mount Spokane#Covid#Mt Spokane
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘There is not a safe way’: Propane explosion injures two people living inside tent

SPOKANE, Wash — Trying to stay warm this winter almost cost two people their lives. A man and a woman staying in a tent on North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue were using a propane tank with a device attached to stay warm. They didn’t realize their propane tank had a slow leak. When one of them lit a cigarette inside the tent, it caused an explosion that injured them severely.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy