Laramie, WY

Wyoming Cowboys new associate head coach Mike Grant discusses chaotic offseason

By Ryan Thorburn
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 7 days ago

LARAMIE – Mike Grant received a promotion on Friday while out on the recruiting trail for the Cowboys.

Head coach Craig Bohl announced Grant, Wyoming’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, will now carry the title of associate head coach as UW’s staff regroups for the 2022 season after a winter of change.

“Mike’s overall collegiate experience has been valued greatly here at Wyoming,” Bohl said in a release. “We look forward to him taking on an even larger role in mentoring our players and other members of our football staff as he takes on this new role as associate head coach.”

Since the Pokes pummeled Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21, 11 UW players have entered the NCAA transfer portal and the program has added six transfers.

The most talented player to leave was Grant’s star pupil, dynamic wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who signed with Texas on Thursday after originally committing to Tennessee.

Quarterbacks Levi Williams (Utah State) and Sean Chambers (Montana State) have also left Laramie and been replaced by Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley and Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda.

The Star-Tribune caught up with Grant, who has been a UW assistant since 2016, to discuss his new role and some of the issues the coaching staff is dealing with in this new era of the one-time transfer rule and name, image and likeness (NIL).

Ryan Thorburn: What does this promotion mean to you?

Mike Grant: Well, it’s an exciting opportunity for me. I can bring some different attitude to the program and it is allowing me to have some flexibility. I know that me and coach Bohl are going to sit down and kind of carve out all the responsibilities that it might entail. I’m looking forward to it. I really love the program and I’m looking forward to the next obstacles we’re going to face.

RT: What has this offseason been like for you? I’d imagine it’s been pretty crazy with the portal and everything else going on.

MG: Yeah, you know when it first all hit, it was really quite depressing, to be honest with you. But then, as I started talking to all my colleagues, I realized it’s happening all over the country. Everybody’s either being devastated or benefiting in some shape or form from it. When it really initially started you thought, well, it was just an isolated incident happening to us. But we just came back from that (coaches) convention in San Antonio, and it was really kind of the talk of the town. People weren’t even talking about the national championship game, they were more talking about losing players or what it’s going do to the recruiting and what strategies there are. Just trying to decide what everybody else was going to do about it if nothing changes.

RT: Wyoming is a developmental program under Bohl, which has often meant developing players into NFL players. Are you concerned you will now be developing talents like (Neyor) into Power 5 players?

MG: You’ve just got to hope and plan that may be an issue or maybe it’s a unique situation. You might get a unique individual that really just truly loves where he’s at and wants to be here and will turn down some of those things. But when people are now throwing out all this NIL stuff, you know, I don’t think it was originally put in place to be used as it is being used. But it is what it is. As coaches, you’re going to have this start adapting. Basketball has been dealing with it for a long time now with a lot of different situations where they’re just one-and-done and fans don’t know who the next team they’re going to be rooting for is, it’s a whole different team coming out the next season. It’s above my pay grade, up top somewhere, where the NCAA or someone else has to really take a hard look at it. And then what is it going to do for everyone when it comes to graduation? So I think those things are going to have to be addressed and I don’t think were thought about when all this stuff was put in place.

RT: Do you feel like you were able to do a good job responding to the transfers by getting some players out of the portal and kind of regrouping?

MG: I think so. Wyoming’s a unique place. So in the future, everyone’s trying to figure it all out. I think we did a good job of grabbing a few guys that we could. We’re still going to rely on our ability to recruit high school talent as well. I mean, those are the guys that are suffering right now. I just got off the road recruiting high school kids because there’s a lot of talent just still sitting there because of all the transition throughout the country with this portal. The one neat thing, I guess you could call it neat, is when you get a portal guy he’s yours. So you don’t have to worry about him transferring again. It’s always going to be in your head, you develop this high school kid and he can leave on you. So those are the things that you’re trying to weigh here as a coach, what is the best for us? You’ve also got to look what’s the best for these young men out there. I think Wyoming is going to be OK with these young men out there, the ones that are suffering and sitting in the class of ‘22 with no place to go.

RT: We saw some of what Joshua Cobbs can do last season. I mean, you still have some time here before spring football, but who do you think are the next men up at wide receiver to try to help replace Neyor?

MG: With Josh Cobbs, and we’ve got Alex Brown and hopefully Gunner Gentry will be back. Then we’ve got some young freshmen with Caleb Merritt coming in and Tyrese Grant has been in the program. We also have a crafty veteran with Wyatt Wieland, and of course our guy from Big Horn Will Pelissier. (Neyor) will be missed. We’ve always had that mentality, not that, hey, we can make another one, but we’re just going to have to pick up the pieces and move forward because this is our new reality. It’s not the time to sit and pout. I wish these guys well. It’s just a different kid out there than what it used to be.

RT: How do you see the offensive evolving in Tim Polasek’s second season as offensive coordinator, especially with new candidates competing for the starting quarterback job?

MG: We’re going to get a chance to look at the cut-ups. We kind of kept the same terminology that we had in the past. We didn’t want to deviate from that. Now that we’ve got a year under our belt in the room together, being able to make some changes. Overall, some of the things you put on paper, sometimes you just get strapped to the paper versus possibly being able to change some tempo, signal some things, do some different things in that regard. It will be interesting because we will get a chance to see these young men come in and work out. It really doesn’t matter what you know as an offense, what I know or don’t know, it’s going to come down to what your players can do. I know there’s going to be a quarterback competition between the guys that we brought in and the guys that were here. It’s seeing what best fits them and adjusting your system accordingly.

