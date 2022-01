ST. LOUIS — A regional nonprofit group on Monday opened its third blood donation center in the St. Louis area and first in Metro East. The new center in Fairview Heights at Midway Plaza, 10900B Lincoln Trail, comes as the nation and region grapple with a blood shortage because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and winter weather. ImpactLife has studied its donor base for a few years to determine where to add a third center in the region, said spokesman Kirby Winn.

