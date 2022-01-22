ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thich Nhat Hanh, revered Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95

Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh was exiled from his native Vietnam for speaking out about the war, but returned in later life.

Thich Nhat Hanh, the Zen Buddhist monk, poet and peace activist who rose to prominence as an opponent of the Vietnam war, has died aged 95 surrounded by his followers in the temple where his spiritual journey began.

In a statement on Twitter, the International Plum Village community of engaged Buddhism founded by Thich Nhat Hanh said “our beloved teacher passed away peacefully” on Saturday at Tu Hieu temple in Hue, Vietnam.

In a body of work and public appearances spanning decades, Thich Nhat Hanh spoke in gentle yet powerful tones of the need to “walk as if you are kissing the earth with your feet”.

He suffered a stroke in 2014 which left him unable to speak and returned to Vietnam to live out his final days in the central city of Hue, the ancient capital and his place of birth, after spending much of his adult life in exile.

As a pioneer of Buddhism in the west, he formed the Plum Village monastery in France and spoke regularly on the practice of mindfulness – identifying and distancing oneself from certain thoughts without judgement – to the corporate world and his international followers.

“You learn how to suffer. If you know how to suffer, you suffer much, much less. And then you know how to make good use of suffering to create joy and happiness,” he said in a 2013 lecture.

“The art of happiness and the art of suffering always go together.”

Thich Nhat Hanh at the Non Nuoc pagoda near Hanoi in 2007. Photograph: KHAM/Reuters

Born Nguyen Xuan Bao in 1926, Thich Nhat Hanh was ordained as a monk as Vietnam’s revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh was beginning efforts to liberate the south-east Asian country from its French colonial rulers.

Thich Nhat Hanh, who spoke seven languages, lectured at Princeton and Columbia universities in the United States in the early 1960s. He returned to Vietnam in 1963 to join a growing Buddhist opposition to the US-Vietnam war, demonstrated by self-immolation protests by several monks.

“I saw communists and anti-communists killing and destroying each other because each side believed they had a monopoly on the truth,” he wrote in 1975.

“My voice was drowned out by the bombs, mortars and shouting.”

Towards the height of the Vietnam war in the 1960s he met civil rights leader Martin Luther King, whom he persuaded to speak out against the conflict.

King called Thich Nhat Hanh “an apostle of peace and non-violence” and nominated him for the Nobel peace prize.

“I do not personally know of anyone more worthy of the Nobel peace prize than this gentle Buddhist monk from Vietnam,” King wrote in his nomination letter.

While in the United States to meet King a year earlier, the South Vietnamese government banned Thich Nhat Hanh from returning home.

Fellow monk Haenim Sunim, who once acted as Thich Nhat Hanh’s translator during a trip to South Korea, said the Zen master was calm, attentive and loving.

“He was like a large pine tree, allowing many people to rest under his branches with his wonderful teaching of mindfulness and compassion,” Haemin Sunim told Reuters. “He was one of the most amazing people I have ever met.”

