American companies have an average of less than five days worth of semiconductors on hand, a level leaving them vulnerable to production shutdowns if supply is disrupted, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The findings from a survey of more than 150 firms last September underscore the precarious situation US companies face amid a global shortage of the crucial computer chips, which has already forced some businesses to slash production and contributed to an ongoing spike in inflation. President Joe Biden wants to invest $52 billion in domestic semiconductor research and production, but while the US Senate has approved a bill to do so, the House of Representatives has yet to act. Both chambers are narrowly controled by his Democratic Party. A House Democratic aide confirmed to AFP the chamber's version of the bill is expected to be introduced this week.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO