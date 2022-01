You know the drill, right? Aside from a few surprise special editions, the Porsche 911 range is as predictable as the British weather. Typically, the last model of the Carrera range is the GTS which first appeared in the 997.2 generation. Since then, it has always been considered a Carrera with all of the options you would want thrown into a Carrera S. The tried and tested formula has always proven popular and is the go to option for many – the 992 is selling well and it is likely that the GTS will only add to the strength of the portfolio.

