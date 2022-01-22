ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Mellencamp Reveals What 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack' Says About Him

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTLba_0dsXiayD00

John Mellencamp released his brand new album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack , on Friday (January 21). To celebrate his milestone 25th studio album, Mellencamp performed an exclusive iHeartRadio ICONS show with an intimate audience at his recording studio in Indiana.

Strictly A One-Eyed Jack follows Mellencamp's 2017 album Sad Clowns & Hillbillies , and his live album The Good Samaritan Tour 2000 , which he released in August 2021. This new album features twelve new songs from the rock star, including two collaborations with his longtime friend Bruce Springsteen ("Wasted Days" and "A Life Full of Rain").

During his iHeartRadio ICONS show, Mellencamp reflected on what this album says about him. After his many years of making music, he feels this album isn't really about him at all. "I've written a lot of songs and everything passes through me, but I'm just a vehicle," he explained. "This record really isn't about me. The songs aren't about me. I've written, like, 350 songs, I'm not that interesting of a guy."

"You have to be an observer," he said of writing songs. "I'm a good observer. I'm a good listener. I watch people and I hear what they say. So, this album says about me what it says about most everyone—who we really are and what we allow people to see."

When it came to having a collaborator join him on Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, there was nobody better than Springsteen. "I've known Bruce for a long time. Three to four years ago, we realized we have a lot in common," he shared. "We just became friends. Of all the people I've met in the music business, Bruce is probably the loveliest guy. Him and I have a very nice rapport. I enjoy being able to call him a friend."

Mellencamp has, unfortunately, had to cancel plans to tour many times over the past few years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As far as whether he'll be hitting the road this year, he says he's not so sure just yet. In the meantime, though, he encourages all of us to work together to bring the pandemic to an end so live music can truly safely return. "We'll see how it goes. Who knows what's in front of us," he said. "All we can do is be kind to each other. I think the best thing we can do is try to be the best citizens we can be and be kind to people who don't agree with us."

Mellencamp kicked off his set with the classic 'Small Town.' He followed up with 'Troubled Man,' 'Jack and Diane,' and 'Wasted Days.' He finished off his memorable performance with 'Ain't That America,' 'I Always Lie To Stranges' and 'Longest Days.'

Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is available now.

Comments / 2

Related
96.5 KVKI

John Mellencamp Admits He ‘Always Detested’ ‘Jack and Diane’

John Mellencamp revealed that he’d “always detested” his hit song “Jack & Diane” despite its huge success. “I always detested that song until the last couple, three years,” the singer admitted during a recent conversation with Forbes. Mellencamp further explained that he's still shocked to see the song connecting with people 40 years after it was released. “I watched a football game this past weekend, and 80,000 people were singing that song at half time. Can you imagine? I thought, ‘Shit.’ I said, ‘How do all these fucking people know this song?’"
CELEBRITIES
hometownnewsvolusia.com

John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages

The Museum of Art-DeLand will feature a solo exhibit of works by John Mellencamp, opening Jan. 14. Best known for his music, Mr. Mellencamp is an accomplished painter who has seriously pursued his art for more than 35 years. Solo exhibits include the Butler Institute of American Art, the Tennessee State Museum, the Museum of Art-DeLand, the Morris Museum of Art and three exhibits, including a two-man show with Robert Rauschenberg, at ACA Galleries in New York.
DELAND, FL
Outsider.com

John Mellencamp Isn’t a Fan of Classic ‘Jack & Diane’: Here’s Why

If you’re planning to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane, don’t do it around John Mellencamp. “Jack & Diane” is arguably one of Mellencamp’s biggest hits. He released the song in July of 1982. Before long, it found its way to the top of the charts. Then, it stayed there for four straight weeks. Today, classic rock fans around the world still crank up the volume when the ballad comes on. Mellencamp, however, isn’t a fan.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

John Mellencamp Still Relies On Simple Pleasures

Despite years of fame and accolades, John Mellencamp still revels in the simple pleasures. Tomorrow (January 21st), Mellencamp releases his 25th album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, which features three new collaborations with Bruce Springsteen. Mellencamp, who turned 70 back in October, spoke candidly about his life and work to People,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
1029thebuzz.com

John Mellencamp Says He Was Always The ‘Poor Man’s Bruce Springsteen

On Friday (January 21st), John Mellencamp will release his 25th album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, with advance reviews touting the set as not only a return to form but breaking new ground for the rock veteran. Joining Mellencamp for the sessions was Bruce Springsteen, who guests on three songs. Mellencamp...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
John Mellencamp
The New Yorker

John Mellencamp’s Mortal Reckoning

In 2012, the singer and songwriter John Mellencamp was given the John Steinbeck Award, presented annually to an artist, thinker, activist, or writer whose work exemplifies, among other virtues, Steinbeck’s “belief in the dignity of people who by circumstance are pushed to the fringes.” The grace of the marginalized is a long-standing theme of Mellencamp’s writing. The musician, who comes from Indiana and began releasing records in the late nineteen-seventies, is known as a populist soothsayer, an irascible and unpretentious spokesman for hardworking, rural-born folks. Yet Mellencamp has also bristled at this characterization, which is largely rooted in fantasy: men gazing wistfully out the windows of vintage pickup trucks, watching dust blow by, listening to some parched and distant radio station. The image of such “real,” non-coastal Americans has become a useful cudgel for conservatives looking to depict their opponents as élitist buffoons; Mellencamp finds this grotesque. “Let’s address the ‘voice of the heartland’ thing,” he told Paul Rees, whose satisfying biography, “Mellencamp,” came out last year. “Indiana is a red state. And you’re looking at the most liberal motherfucker you know. I am for the total overthrow of the capitalist system. Let’s get all those motherfuckers out of here.”
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

John Mellencamp Said It Took Him Years To Enjoy One Of His Biggest Hits

John Mellencamp has many hits from his career, but it took him years to enjoy, perhaps, his biggest, most popular song. In an interview with Forbes, Mellencamp talked about songwriting when he mentioned, “I had to learn how to write songs. And I wrote songs and I grew up in public. And at first I didn’t like that idea, but now, I’m happy it happened because it gave me the opportunity to have the chip on my shoulder and to grow. And like I wrote a song called ‘Jack & Diane.’ And I always detested that song until the last couple, three years.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Eyed Jack#Music Industry#Live Music
fox40jackson.com

John Mellencamp says he suffered a heart attack at age 42: ‘I learned my lesson’

John Mellencamp no longer takes his life for granted after he suffered a major health scare in 1994. “I had lots of doctors going, ‘John, your cholesterol’s way too high and you smoke,’” the “Hurts So Good” artist told People magazine on Tuesday. “I’d go, ‘F–k it.’ I learned my lesson after I had a heart attack at 42.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

The This Is Us Episode 4 Promo Reveals Secrets About Jack's Mom

With This Is Us tying up all the loose ends in its final season, one would think the series would focus mainly on the present and future. But there are still a few unanswered questions from the past, especially where Jack is concerned. Though fans have always known about Jack’s father and his abusive tendencies, his mother has remained a mystery throughout the series. But the This Is Us Season 6, Episode 4 promo promises the show hasn’t forgotten her.
TV SERIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy