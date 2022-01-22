Man pulls gun during Tulare County robbery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Terra Bella Xpress Market.

Deputies say around 1:30 p.m. two men walked into the market. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to investigators.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspects drove away in an older model tan-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 725-4194.

