Tulare County, CA

Man pulls gun during Tulare County robbery

By Stephen Jones
 3 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Terra Bella Xpress Market.

Deputies say around 1:30 p.m. two men walked into the market. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to investigators.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspects drove away in an older model tan-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 725-4194.

