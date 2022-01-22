Man pulls gun during Tulare County robbery
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Terra Bella Xpress Market.
Deputies say around 1:30 p.m. two men walked into the market. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to investigators.
Police say no one was hurt and the suspects drove away in an older model tan-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 725-4194.
