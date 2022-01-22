Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Available Friday

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert turned one of his many rebounds into a slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors hosted the Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday, January 23. With 9:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, Golden State’s Gary...
San Francisco • There were grand designs on this weekend back-to-back giving us all some big-picture indication of where the Utah Jazz stand. And now, before they’re even to the second game, the Jazz’s circumstances have gone from bad to worse. Exactly how much worse remains to...
The Jazz have been dealt another blow as it appears they’ll be without three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for some time. In Sunday’s two-point loss to the Warriors, Gobert exited with just over two minutes remaining in regulation with what is being ruled as a left calf strain.
When Rudy Gobert entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocols early this January, the Utah Jazz realized one thing: they depended defensively on the French big man too much. Jazz coach Quin Snyder said so as much prior to their showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Monday, revealing that “some...
The Utah Jazz will be without a key figure of their first unit on Monday night for a big matchup with the NBA-best Phoenix Suns. Rudy Gobert suffered a calf strain on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors and is expected to be sidelined in the desert, but it’s not a serious injury.
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
LaMelo is one of the NBA's brightest talents, a player that excels in multiple aspects of the game and plays fearlessly. Since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo has made several highlight-reel plays and a large part of that is down to how fearless he is on the court.
Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, making up for the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
