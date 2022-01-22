Pacers' Caris LeVert: Questionable against Suns

The Pacers are labeling LeVert (calf) as a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Pelicans, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. If he's available to play after missing the Pacers' previous two games with a sore right calf, LeVert could be in store for elevated usage as the team's starting point guard. Indiana will likely be without Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) for the next week, if not longer, potentially opening the door for a healthy LeVert to enjoy a spike in both of his field-goal attempts and his assist rate. Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Myles Turner (foot) and T.J. Warren (foot) are also sidelined, leaving Indiana without many offensive playmakers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO