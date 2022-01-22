ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Caris LeVert: Questionable against Suns

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

LeVert (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
Reuters

Suns defeat shorthanded Pacers for 6th straight win

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Bismack Biyombo added 21 points with 13 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 113-103 victory Saturday over the visiting Indiana Pacers. Chris Paul added 18 points with 16 assists as the Suns won for the ninth...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SportsGrid

Caris LeVert Ruled Out vs. Suns With Calf Injury

Make it two straight games without Caris LeVert. The Indiana Pacers starting shooting guard remains out against the Phoenix Suns while he continues to resolve a calf injury. Tony East confirmed the news ahead of the Pacers’ Saturday night tilt. LeVert has been a valuable offensive contributor for the...
NBA
Winona Daily News

Pacers Suns Basketball

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wound up for a celebratory windmill dunk in the final minute, but misjudged it badly. The ball clanged off the back of the rim and ricocheted downcourt as the home crowd groaned.
NBA
FOX59

Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wound up for a celebratory windmill dunk in the final minute, but misjudged it badly. The ball clanged off the back of the rim and ricocheted downcourt as the home crowd groaned. The Phoenix Suns’ star guard retreated with a sheepish grin. It was one of the few things that’s […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Caris LeVert: Game-time call for Monday

The Pacers are labeling LeVert (calf) as a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Pelicans, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. If he's available to play after missing the Pacers' previous two games with a sore right calf, LeVert could be in store for elevated usage as the team's starting point guard. Indiana will likely be without Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) for the next week, if not longer, potentially opening the door for a healthy LeVert to enjoy a spike in both of his field-goal attempts and his assist rate. Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Myles Turner (foot) and T.J. Warren (foot) are also sidelined, leaving Indiana without many offensive playmakers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Lamb
Person
Duane Washington
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Caris Levert
Indy Cornrows

Pacers vs. Suns: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (16-29) are suddenly streaking after winning two consecutive games, but will face the ultimate challenge on the next stop of their road trip when they visit Suns (35-9), owners of the league’s best record, not to mention a far more impressive five-game winning streak. Now the Suns...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 'Increased buzz' that Caris LeVert could get traded to Cavs

In early December, it was reported that the Indiana Pacers were seriously considering a rebuild and listening to offers for Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert among others. LeVert seems like the most likely to be traded of the bunch, and he has garnered interest from various teams in...
NBA
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert (calf) out for Pacers on Saturday night

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. LeVert was listed questionable to play due to a calf injury, and he has since been ruled out of action for the weekend. Expect another start for Chris Duarte. In 32 games this...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Suns#Lakers
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Suns close out Pacers 113-103

Despite their best efforts (maybe literally), the Indiana Pacers weren’t able to keep their winning streak alive, falling in the second half to the Phoenix Suns. The outcome of course proved no surprise with the Pacers again playing shorthanded without Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, but they still managed to play well enough to close a 22-point deficit all the way down to six late, only to succumb to the once and future king, Bismack Biyombo.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy