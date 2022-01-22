ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Knight will patrol the crease for Friday's game in Vancouver.

www.cbssports.com

Spencer Knight
CBS Sports

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Bulges twine Saturday

Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Eriksson Ek got the Wild on the board at 19:30 of the first period. It was his first goal in his second game back from a five-game absence due to the COVID-19 protocols. While he was listed on the Wild's third line, he led all of the team's forwards with 22:10 of ice time. The Swede is up to 12 goals (seven on the power play), 21 points, 97 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 32 appearances. Fantasy managers should be comfortable deploying him as normal now that he's back in action.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Saturday

Varlamov will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Varlamov won his last appearance, allowing three goals on 34 shots versus the Flyers on Tuesday. The 33-year-old netminder has gone just 3-6-1 this year, so he's a shaky play in fantasy against a strong Maple Leafs offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine versus Wings

Saros will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros snapped his three-game losing streak with a win over the Jets on Thursday. The 26-year-old will have a favorable matchup Saturday, as the Red Wings sit outside of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
NHL
#Panthers#Twine#Vancouver
CBS Sports

Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Bulges twine Sunday

Johansson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. Johansson got the Kraken on the board at 5:02 of the second period. It was his first goal and point in four games. The Swede has shown some promise with three goals and two assists in his last eight outings while playing in a top-six role. Johansson's at five tallies, 11 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 30 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Tending twine Sunday

Forsberg will guard the cage Sunday in Columbus, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Forsberg has posted a 6-6-1 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. The 29-year-old received the hook in his last outing and was pulled after stopping five of seven shots in a 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Blue Jackets have struggled in January, posting a 3-6-0 record while averaging 28.1 shots on goal per game through the month.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Tending twine Monday

Vanecek will defend the cage at home Monday against visiting Las Vegas, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Vanecek has gone 9-5-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 21 appearances this season. The 26-year-old is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday, where he stopped 20 of 22 shots. The Golden Knights have averaged 30.3 shots on goal and 3.69 goals for per game alongside an 11-5-0 record on the road this season, ranking 18th and second, respectively.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Vancouver, CA
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Monday

Shesterkin will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's home tilt with the Kings, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Shesterkin has posted a terrific .944 save percentage during his active six-game winning streak, improving his season mark to .936 through 25 games. He's now 19-4-2 on the year with three shutouts. The 26-year-old is 9-1-1 at home with an impressive 1.98 GAA.
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Chris Tanev: Finds twine Monday

Tanev scored a goal and went plus-3 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blues. Tanev struck at 12:46 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner in the blowout. His only other tally this season was Oct. 25 versus the Rangers. The defenseman has 10 points, 35 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 37 contests while playing in a shutdown role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes four shots

Ovechkin took four shots in a 1-0 loss to the Knights on Monday. Ovechkin could not lift the Caps to a win in this one, but was not quiet on offense. The veteran scorer had scored points in his previous seven games before being held down by Robin Lehner. Ovechkin has seven goals and an assist over his last eight contests.
NHL

