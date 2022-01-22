Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Friday

Vanecek will defend the cage at home Monday against visiting Las Vegas, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Vanecek has gone 9-5-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 21 appearances this season. The 26-year-old is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday, where he stopped 20 of 22 shots. The Golden Knights have averaged 30.3 shots on goal and 3.69 goals for per game alongside an 11-5-0 record on the road this season, ranking 18th and second, respectively.
