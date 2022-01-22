Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Friday

Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Eriksson Ek got the Wild on the board at 19:30 of the first period. It was his first goal in his second game back from a five-game absence due to the COVID-19 protocols. While he was listed on the Wild's third line, he led all of the team's forwards with 22:10 of ice time. The Swede is up to 12 goals (seven on the power play), 21 points, 97 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 32 appearances. Fantasy managers should be comfortable deploying him as normal now that he's back in action.

