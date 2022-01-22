Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Doubtful to return

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, making up for the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-91 Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-91 Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-91 Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-91
In perhaps the strongest public comments yet from anyone in an angry Bulls organization, center Nikola Vucevic on Sunday called out Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen for his flagrant-2 foul on Chicago guard Alex Caruso on Friday.
Tristan Thompson was hit with another blow after losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee. After the Sacramento Kings' devastating loss, Thompson headed straight to a Milwaukee bar to most likely reflect on the game — and his crumbling personal life since news that he fathered a third child with another woman made headlines last month.
Comments / 0