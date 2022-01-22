Wizards' Deni Avdija: Starting Friday

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Bulls guard Alex Caruso suffered a right wrist fracture in being flagrantly fouled by Bucks guard Grayson Allen on Friday and will undergo surgery early next week. Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
At this point, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons will be traded ahead of the NBA’s deadline. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has been sitting out this season, wanting a trade out of Philadelphia. However, the Sixers are holding firm on their asking price for Simmons, so no trade has happened.
Tristan Thompson was hit with another blow after losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee. After the Sacramento Kings' devastating loss, Thompson headed straight to a Milwaukee bar to most likely reflect on the game — and his crumbling personal life since news that he fathered a third child with another woman made headlines last month.
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
Comments / 0