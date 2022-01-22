ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham move closer to a £20m deal for Wolves ace Adama Traore after their initial £15m bid was rejected... with Antonio Conte wanting the Spaniard to play at right wing-back in his system

By Simon Jones, Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Tottenham and Wolves are moving towards a compromise agreement of around £20million for Adama Traore.

A resolution is expected by next week with talks ongoing over a deal involving add-ons after Wolves rejected Tottenham's last bid of £15m.

Traore's contract at Molineux runs until the summer of 2023 and the Midlands club had hoped he would sign an extension.

Wolves accept that Adama Traore will not sign an extension to his current contract at Molineux

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's departure in the summer put talks on hold and Wolves now accept that the Spaniard will not agree to a new deal.

Therefore they are ready to sell and Spurs are in the process of putting together an offer closer to Wolves' asking price.

The north London side have been long-term admirers of Traore and Antonio Conte is keen to recruit the 25-year-old as a right wing-back to provide competition for Emerson Royal.

Bruno Lage admitted that it was not up to him whether Traore stays at Molineux, saying: 'The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I'm happy with him, it's the only thing I can say. He's focused, he's ready.'

Traore scored his first goal of the season in Wolves' 3-1 win over Southampton last weekend
Antonio Conte wants to recruit Traore to play as a right wing-back in his 3-5-2 system

Traore has made 19 Premier League appearances for Wolves this season but has started the last three matches on the bench.

He came on as a substitute against Southampton last weekend and scored his first goal of the season in a 3-1 win over the Saints.

Meanwhile, Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is attracting more interest from foreign clubs following PSG's loan enquiries. Roma and Napoli are also keen.

