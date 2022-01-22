ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West shocks fans as he posts Jumpman logo and comment from Michael Jordan's son talking potential collaboration

By Janelle Ash For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kanye West brought a huge shock to the sneaker community on Friday.

The 44-year-old rapper posted to his Instagram a picture of the Micheal Jordan logo and a screenshot of a comment Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, made to Ye and DJ Khaled.

'Let's make THAT convo happen,' the second oldest son of retired Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUj5t_0dsXh6jZ00
Possible Yeezy x Jordan collab: Kanye West posted to his Instagram a picture of the Micheal Jordan logo and a screenshot of a comment Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, made to Ye and DJ Khaled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOX5B_0dsXh6jZ00
Let's make THAT convo happen': The second oldest son of retired Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan said

'It's a new year, new teeth, new stores, new watches, new whips and new convos.'

The Donda artist's comment section is filled with fans going crazy over the speculations of Kanye working with the Jordan sneaker brand.

Kanye and his Yeezy sneakers are famously tied to Adidas, so it's unclear what Kanye is planning on doing when it comes to his shoe brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFeeo_0dsXh6jZ00
In the studio: DJ Khaled and Kanye were seen in the studio together, dancing and recording new music
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8uA9_0dsXh6jZ00
Going too hard: The award-winning DJ danced so hard that he broke his Jordan's

DJ Khaled and Kanye were also seen in the studio together, dancing and recording new music in photos and video posted to Khaled's account. The award-winning DJ danced so hard that he broke his Jordan's.

The 46-year-old DJ posted a video with Kanye of the duo riding around in his Rolls Royce listening to Ye's classic, Can't Tell Me Nothing.

DJ Khaled has been a proud supporter of the Jordan brand for years, so there's a possibility the two artists' discussed the potential collaboration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvV2K_0dsXh6jZ00
All smiles: Ye was all smiles while he was in the studio with DJ Khaled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkQFe_0dsXh6jZ00
Back of the Rolls Royce: The 46-year-old DJ posted a video with Kanye of the duo riding around in his Rolls Royce listening to Ye's classic, Can't Tell Me Nothing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Egkq_0dsXh6jZ00
In the studio: Just before his shocking Instagram post, Kanye was in the studio with DJ Khaled recording some new songs

Kanye was very active on his Instagram on Friday.

In the morning, he posted a picture of his upcoming Jeen-Yuhs documentary and wanted to make it clear that he 'must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.'

'Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance,' Ye finished his captioned with a smiley face emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9wiG_0dsXh6jZ00
Netflix documentary: Kanye posted a picture of his upcoming Jeen-Yuhs documentary and wanted to make it clear that he 'must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix'

