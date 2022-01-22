ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open House - 82 Wood Manor Place

Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECTACULAR DARLING HOME with approx. $123K in...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

82 Wood Manor Place

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3214 Sq. Ft. SPECTACULAR DARLING HOME with approx. $123K in recent upgrades on a large corner lot on a secluded oversized cul-de-sac in a beautiful remote section of Mason Pond. Awesome access to I-45 and commute downtown! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath down! Media room & 1 half bath upstairs! 1,100 sq. ft. of Texas Basement can be turned into additional living space! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! GRANITE kitchen with SS Viking & KitchenAid appliances! Warm distressed hardwood flooring throughout most of downstairs including all bedrooms! High ceilings, tall doors, and large windows. Spacious Primary Suite with sensational California closet opens into the laundry room! Custom window treatments! Covered back patio! Room for a pool! Professionally landscaped with French drains and Wi-Fi controlled sprinkler system! Top of the line LENNOX HVAC! Tankless water heater! This is a RARE FIND! Make your offer today!
SHENANDOAH, TX
kniakrls.com

Pella Opera House Hosting Bridal Open House

The Pella Opera House may be best known for its slate of performances held annually, but COVID-19 also limited another key use — weddings and receptions. Director Cyndi Atkins says they had just completed renovations to their bridal suite in March of 2020 — and since then, use has been limited.
PELLA, IA
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-1/15-11AM-2PM~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE
fredericksburg.today

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY: Stunning Colonial Manor on Ten Picturesque Acres

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY: Stunning Colonial Manor on Ten Picturesque Acres. Open House this Saturday, January 15th from 12 pm – 3 pm. “We never saw land like that for sale and just had to act,” reflects the original owners of 24374 Oak Meadow Lane. And now, approximately 18 years after purchasing their dreamy acreage and building a stunning southern colonial manor home from scratch, it’s time for a new owner to take the reins of this spectacular estate. In total, it spans 10 picturesque acres. The estate is surrounded by trees in which Hazel Run quietly runs through them and the Rapidan River is just through its protected southern edge.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
seenthemagazine.com

A White Lake House in the Woods

How a White Lake house in the woods brings the outside in. The idea of a 7,000-square-foot home being low maintenance may seem impossible – unless you’re talking about the White Lake abode belonging to Whitney and Christopher Quinn (names changed for privacy). The 50-something year old couple, who work in the auto industry and requested anonymity, chose function over aesthetics when they began building their house.
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Woodlands Online& LLC

259 New Harmony Trail

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2450 Sq. Ft. Former Gracepoint model home in The Woodlands Village of Creekside Park! Gorgeous pool installed in 2013! Open plan w/hardwood & tile floors, neutral paint, high ceilings, curved archways, crown moulding & abundant low-E windows & custom window coverings throughout. Large quartz island kitchen w/sink(2021), granite counters, custom cabinets & SS appliances, which opens to breakfast & family rm showcasing floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Spacious primary bdrm w/his&her vanities. 2 spacious secondary bdrms. Private study w/french doors. 2 car garage w/epoxy floor. Outside backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining and fun summer days w/ fencing, landscaping & drainage(2021),extended covered patio (2017), tiki bar, & sparkling pool. AC replaced in 2022. Walking distance to a beautiful wooded park, & highly rated + sought out elementary school! Sought out neighborhood with plenty of parks, pool areas, walking trials & minutes away from H-E-B, Trader Joes & Creekside Village Center.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

14947 Scarlet Branch Drive

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1950 Sq. Ft. Perry Homes FORMER MODEL HOME, highly sought after floor plan offer 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom option taken as a home office/library), wood look tile flooring throughout main living areas, 11 ft ceilings, coffered entry, arched openings & doorways, farmhouse style 5 panel doors, gorgeous light gray shaker kitchen cabinetry, an island kitchen, white quartz counter tops, and breakfast bar seating. Over $25,000 in builder & homeowner upgrades in this home. The back covered patio was enlarged and extended. Great for morning coffee ~A MUST SEE! Located in Artavia community that offers community recreation center, exercise room, community lake and EZ access to The Woodlands. New shopping market down the street, EZ access to area hospitals and I-45. Perry homes is one of the most acclaimed builders in the area. Energy Star smart home technology. Call for your private viewing.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

8226 Lakeshore Villa Dr.

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2449 Sq. Ft. Waterfront living can be yours on Lake Houston! Entertain family and friends in this enormous backyard and canal access in Humble / Atascocita Shores. 8226 Lakeshore Villa Dr. • $450,000 • 2,449 sq. ft. • 3 beds • 2 baths • updated island kitchen • spa-like primary suite bath • home office • covered patio • gas firepit • 2-story deck + boat slip.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

31511 Edgewater Drive

2.00 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4270 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: In Golf Course Community, Subdivision Lot, Wooded. Discover easy living, privacy, and the beauty of nature in this gorgeous custom home in Lake Windcrest. Enjoy the outstanding luxury features of this 1.5 story brick and stone home in this popular golf course community. They include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, huge game room and stately library/office. The resort style heated pool and spa in the scenic backyard paradise provide amazing views from the family room. The recently added $60k outdoor kitchen has a 4 burner grill, refrigerator, ice maker, gas burner, warming drawer, and sink for entertaining on the spacious covered patio. The primary bath was recently remodeled with a free standing soaking tub and new walk-in shower. Enjoy fishing, boating, playgrounds, and access to the Lake Windcrest Golf Club. An easy drive to I-45, shopping and restaurants.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston’s house price: once a place of affordability, house prices are rocketing

In the past couple of years, Houston has grown and developed to become one of the most desirable places to live throughout the United States. In doing so, however, it has also triggered a real estate boom that has led to house prices skyrocketing in the city as demand for affordable housing outweighs the availability of homes. It comes as a number of decade-end reports have been released in recent months that have pointed to a city-wide trend where almost every neighborhood reported its house prices soar. If you are interested in uncovering why Houston was one a place of affordability but is now experiencing escalating house prices, continue reading to find out everything you need to know.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Alliance Fencing Academy, Woodlands Facility Moves to New Location

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- After 18 years on Robinson Road, Alliance Fencing Academy is moving to a location that will be larger and more convenient for its Woodlands fencers and new beginners starting Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The new location is:. 1544 Sawdust Road. Suite 304. The Woodlands, TX 77380.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Posh Self Storage Property to Offer Secure Storage Solutions to Greenway Plaza and River Oaks Residents

HOUSTON, TX -- Amazing Spaces®, Houston’s boutique provider of storage services, has officially broken ground on its 6th property, serving the Greenway Plaza, Upper Kirby, and River Oaks communities. Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers, Houston area’s premiere provider of personal, business, and wine storage, has broken ground on the...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

7 N. Benton Woods Cir.

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5890 Sq. Ft. Executive luxury awaits in the estate enclave of 7 N. Benton Woods Circle. Come see this exceptional residence in the Heart of Alden Bridge. Offered at $1,450,000 • 5,890 sq. ft. • 6 beds • 4 full and 1 half baths • 3-car garage • stainless chef's kitchen • private study • wine grotto • game room • custom pool and spa • gazebo • summer kitchen • premium upgrades throughout.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Introduce Their Brand New Location with a Grand Opening on Jan 18

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In November, we interviewed Ruth and Jeff Vargo, two amazing veteran business owners to talk about their new business, DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen here in The Woodlands. Jeff and Ruth originally met while attending the Untied States Military Academy at West Point, New York. They served in Iraq together and eventually married. After the military, they started working for ExxonMobil. Then after 11 years at ExxonMobil, they decided to start their own business. With the help from a franchise search service, they were introduced to a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

187 S Rushwing Circle

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2610 Sq. Ft. Beautifully Updated and Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Indian Springs of The Woodlands. Nestled on a Large Corner Lot in a Wooded Neighborhood, this Wonderful Home is Ready for Immediate Move-In! Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, SS KitchenAid Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Wine Cooler, Drawer Microwave, Gas Cooktop & Refrigerator. Two-Story Family Room with Gas Log Fireplace, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out the Home; New Carpet Only in Secondary Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms, Plantation Shutters & Fresh Paint. Huge Backyard w/Spacious Deck, Low-Maintenance Artificial Turf & Lovely Landscaping. Great Central Location in The Woodlands Near Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & All The Woodlands Amenities.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Pottery Wheel & Clay for Adults

Enrollment is always open! Jump in at any time! Join us in this class to learn about the different stages clay goes through during the making process, as well as the tools and techniques used to create wheel thrown and hand-built pottery. We'll teach you how to design and glaze your pieces, and you’ll be able to use everything you make once you’ve finished. $195/month.
HOBBIES

