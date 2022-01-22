ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police investigate road rage shooting

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a possible road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened across from the entrance of Barefoot Park off of Northgate Blvd. and Roller Coaster Rd.

At 4:53 p.m., police shut down all eastbound lanes of Northgate Blvd. at Roller Coaster Rd. As of 6 p.m., police still have that area closed.

Police told KRDO one man, who was alert and conscious, was taken to a hospital. Officers confirmed another man was taken into police custody.

#Shooting#Road Rage#Northgate#Roller Coaster Rd
Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

