PUBG Mobile’s first major update of 2022 is here. Version 1.8 of the game has introduced a new map, a crossover with the action film Spiderman: No Way Home, and more. The new map is called Aftermath. It’s set years ahead of the Livik map when explosions and volcanic eruptions have completely transformed its terrain. The weapons have also become futuristic and are fitted with an AC core which makes it easier to aim and control. All players have Tactical Glasses as well, which show the damage done to enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO