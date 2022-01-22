ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Health center providing care to women of color

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7Wxi_0dsXfow400

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One local health center celebrated an important milestone in Brooklyn today. It’s a critical step toward providing access to quality care to women of color.

The Bronx’s Morris Heights Health Center is one of the city’s largest community health centers, with 30 locations located in New York City’s underserved neighborhoods. Now, it’s expanding its reach to the Brooklyn community. Health care and local government officials gathered at the new 2,500-square foot facility to mark the occasion, which will serve as a one-stop medical provider for thousands of residents across the borough.

This center comes at a crucial time: According to the Morris Heights Health Center, African Americans have the highest infant mortality rate of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. About 30 women die from pregnancy-related causes each year.

Preliminary data showed that, in New York City, Black non-Hispanic women are eight times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications than white women. The rates of expectant mothers receiving late or no prenatal care is higher than the citywide rate, with 15.6% in East Flatbush and 7.8% In Flatbush and Midwood, compared to 6.7% citywide.

The final touches are still being made to the facility, including the exam rooms. PIX11 News’ Stacy-Ann Gooden got a look at the new center Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Military medical teams arrive in NYC as omicron fades

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Military medical teams arrived at Coney Island Hospital on Monday, and they will soon be helping in the Bronx. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the military’s arrival during a news conference. “Because of the presence of the United States military at Coney Island Hospital, help is here,” he said. However, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two sets of triplets delivered just days apart at Queens hospital

QUEENS (PIX11) — Two moms both delivered triplets — all girls — at Jamaica Hospital in Queens just a few days apart. The children, who were naturally conceived, were all born prematurely, doctors said. Doctors said the chance of having triplets naturally is one in 10,000, so they were surprised to have both these moms in their […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

4 NJ children died of COVID since Christmas: health commissioner

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – There have been four COVID-related pediatric deaths in New Jersey since Christmas, the health commissioner said Monday. Of the four children, three of them were infants.  “COVID-19 isn’t always a benign illness in children,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s press briefing.  None of the four children had […]
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Women Of Color#Health Care#Racism#Flatbush#African Americans#Non Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

COVID staff shortages strain NYC hospital morgues, ERs

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Top hospital officials in New York City say staffing shortages caused by the omicron variant are wreaking havoc on the health care system, including morgues. LaRay Brown, the CEO of One Brooklyn Health which is made up of nursing homes and hospitals in central Brooklyn including Brookdale, Interfaith, and Kingsbrook […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Crews clean Brooklyn dog park after reports of rats, bacterial infection

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Signs warn owners not to use the dog runs at McCarren Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.  Neighbors and dog owners put them up a few days ago. On Monday, city crews installed official notices as Parks Department workers cleaned and inspected the areas off of Driggs Avenue and North 12th Street.  Dog owners, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY moves to appeal, save blocked mask mandate

NEW YORK — The New York State Attorney General’s office filed an appeal early Tuesday in an effort to keep a statewide mask mandate in place. The appeal came after State Supreme Court Judge Tomas Rademaker on Monday ruled Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate to be unconstitutional. The governor immediately responded, saying her administration disagreed and […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
PIX11

Paterson students return to in-person learning

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Students headed back to Paterson classrooms on Monday for the first time this year. Schools citywide went remote before the holidays in an effort to combat an explosion of COVID cases in the state’s third largest city. The effort – it appears – was successful. The goal now is to keep […]
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Pipe bursts in Brooklyn public housing building

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pipe burst in a Brooklyn public house facility on Saturday, flooding stairwells and the lobby with an “icy waterfall,” residents said. People living in the Sumner Houses at 303 Vernon Avenue were already dealing with inconsistent heat and hot water, they said. Residents said it’s been an issue for weeks. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was always smiling, always wanted to help

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He swore to serve and protect when he joined the NYPD, but his desire to help others started long before her put on the uniform. Officer Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old newlywed, was always smiling and willing to lend a helping hand, people who knew him said. Before he became an officer, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx fire survivors say help, donations held up by red tape

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Families affected by the deadly fire in the Twin Parks North West apartment building are beginning to rebuild their lives. However, even though millions of dollars have been raised for these families, they still have not seen most of it due to government red tape.  To help in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy