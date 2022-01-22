ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Freeze warnings!

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a cold weekend ahead! Hard freeze warning posted Northshore, Mississippi Coast and River Parishes. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Looks like about 8-10...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Cold and wet in the morning

Low pressure along the Coast is giving us some rain and cold temperatures. Temps will change little overnight. Rain lingers into the morning and diminishes around Noon. We will get some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front moves through Tuesday night with colder weather for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows Wednesday will range from the low 30s to low 40s. Colder Thursday morning. Lows drop into the 30s with freezing temps on the Northshore. Another cold front moves through late Friday with a low rain chance. Colder weather forecast Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s. Sunny skies forecast with windy conditions. Sunny Sunday and cold again in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakefront#Lafourche
WDSU

Power restored to Kenner residents affected by morning outage

KENNER, La. — Entergy responded to a large power outage in Kenner Tuesday morning. More than 7,000 customers were without power in the Kenner area. Power was restored around 9 a.m. According to Entergy, there was an issue at a substation, and the cause of the outage is under...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy