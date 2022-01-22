Freeze warnings!

Low pressure along the Coast is giving us some rain and cold temperatures. Temps will change little overnight. Rain lingers into the morning and diminishes around Noon. We will get some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front moves through Tuesday night with colder weather for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows Wednesday will range from the low 30s to low 40s. Colder Thursday morning. Lows drop into the 30s with freezing temps on the Northshore. Another cold front moves through late Friday with a low rain chance. Colder weather forecast Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s. Sunny skies forecast with windy conditions. Sunny Sunday and cold again in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs upper 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO