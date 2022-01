WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School wrestling team enjoyed leads in several of their matches in their latest meet, but ultimately lost to Holyoke 54-18 Monday night. The Purple Knights outpinned Westfield, 4-2, and took advantage of five Bombers’ forfeits. “Westfield wrestling struggled again,” Westfield wrestling coach Chris...

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO