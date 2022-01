The U.S. military is keeping its eye on a Russian spy ship sailing near Hawaii for days. “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is monitoring the Russian vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii,” INDOPACOM spokesman Maj. Rob Martins said in a statement provided to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “As part of our normal daily operations, we closely track all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint capabilities.”

