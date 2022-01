Spoiler alert: This story contains minor spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of Billions. The fitness equipment company Peloton has responded after a second TV series has seen one of its characters suffer a heart attack after using one of its bikes. Less than two months ago, the company found itself reminding the public that cardiovascular exercise is healthy — not deadly — after And Just Like That’s Mr. Big shockingly died of a heart attack after a Peloton workout in the series' first episode. Now, the Season 6 premiere of Showtime’s Billions has caused the corporation to go on the defensive again.

