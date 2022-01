New Features Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The release for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is just a few days away, coming out on the 28th of this month! It claims to be a massive departure from the typical Pokémon formula – one that, for many players, has started to grow stale. That departure has gotten people intrigued, though their hunger for new info has yet to be fully sated. But today, we just received another few morsels that should tide you over for the final few days of waiting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO