Boys basketball: Turner paces Cumberland past Buena

Burlington Township jumped out to a 35-5 halftime lead and coasted to a 50-31 win over Holy Cross Prep in Delran. Included in the first half was an 18-0 second quarter. Holy Cross Prep outscored Burlington Township 26-15 in the second half, including 16-2 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO