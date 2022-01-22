ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena, NJ

Boys basketball: Turner paces Cumberland past Buena

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junior Ethan Turner finished with 27 points to help lift Cumberland past Buena 60-42 in Seabrook. Junior Kyon Barnes tallied 12 points...

Comments / 0

 

Buena, NJ
Sports
City
Buena, NJ
