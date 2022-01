Daniel Schafhauser steered Timothy Christian with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist in its 77-45 victory against East Brunswick Tech in Piscataway. Rakeen King notched a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with five steals and two assists for Timothy Christian (9-4). James Hayes collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win as Alijah Rozier compiled 10 points, five boards and one steal.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO