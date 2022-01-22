ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The handling of the Texas abortion case is an embarrassment for the federal judiciary

By Deputy editorial page editor
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, Southern states launched a campaign of massive resistance to school desegregation. Today, a version of massive resistance is again playing out, this time to the court’s ruling in the Texas abortion case — and this time,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

What is Roe v Wade and did it get overturned?

The landmark ruling enshrining abortion rights in the US is back in the spotlight as the US  Supreme Court reviews a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge.It marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by Donald Trump. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on 1 December.The 1973 ruling is considered the first successful litmus test protecting a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion in the US, legalising the procedure across the country and setting a global precedent. The ruling repealed many federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Elena Kagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Southern#U S Court For Appeals#The 5th Circuit
wfxb.com

SCOTUS Rejects Attempt to Block Texas Abortion Ban

Yesterday the Supreme Court rejected another attempt by abortion providers to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban. In their dissent, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan said “This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave disservice to women in Texas, who have a right to control their own bodies, we will not stand by silently as a state continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee.” Last month the Supreme Court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect but cleared a limited path forward for providers to sue licensing officials in Texas in order to block them from enforcing the law.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supreme Court Refuses to Speed Up Case on Texas Abortion Ban

In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court has refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state's ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court has declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law's enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Supreme Court passes on McGirt decision

WAHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to decide whether it would take another look at the McGirt ruling Tuesday, but the ruling was not listed on the court orders. In 2020, the high court ruled that parts of eastern Oklahoma remained an American Indian reservation. Gov....
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Week

Federal appellate court punts Texas abortion law to state Supreme Court, prolonging strict restrictions

A divided panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Texas on Monday and sent a challenge to the state's privately enforced restrictive abortion law to the Texas Supreme Court, where it is expected to linger as the law stays in effect. "This decision now keeps the case in limbo — and abortion after 6 weeks in the nation's second-largest state — a dead-letter, indefinitely," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck wrote on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Challenge To Texas Abortion Law On Its Way To Texas Supreme Court

A lawsuit over the Texas abortion ban is on its way back to Texas. On Monday, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans announced that the suit is being sent to state's Supreme Court. The case involves the challenge to the law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which took effect last September. The move is expected to delay the lawsuit even longer, during which time the law remains in place.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy