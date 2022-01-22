ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of ‘Seinfeld’s’ biggest fans weren’t even born when the show first aired

By Samantha Ibrahim
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
"Seinfeld," starring (from left) Jason Alexander, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards, aired for nine seasons, from 1989 until 1998. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Comedy legends never die.

Almost 25 years after the finale of “Seinfeld,” younger generations are still popping the beloved NBC sitcom into their Netflix queues.

The show is being streamed on the site by a big chunk of viewers who weren’t even born when the series originally aired.

“Seinfeld” was part of NBC’s hit “Must See TV” lineup back in the ’90s. The series aired for nine seasons, from 1989 until 1998.

“The show about nothing” starred creator Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander as New Yorkers and their fast-paced, fast-talking lives.

According to a recent Nielsen ratings report released on Friday, 41 percent of people who watched the show in 2021 were age 34 or younger. Many of the viewers were just kids or not even born when “Seinfeld” went off the air.

The show also ranked 14th out of 15 for the most-streamed series that was acquired by a streamer in 2021. It came just behind other all-time favorites “Criminal Minds,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Gilmore Girls.”

“Seinfeld” was added to the Netflix lineup Oct. 1 last year. Viewers were miffed when they realized that the company changed the sitcom’s original 4:3 aspect ratio to a narrower, more modern and cinematic version of 16:9.

Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld (left) and Jason Alexander as George Costanza in a scene from “Seinfeld.”

When the series first hit Netflix, many millennial users tweeted out their reactions to watching the sitcom for the first time in a long time. ”It’s so weird seeing people younger than me watch ‘Seinfeld’ for the first time. That feels like a show you should know every episode of just through pure cultural osmosis,” one person wrote.

One compared it to watching HBO’s “The Sopranos.” They chimed in, “It’s similar to watching young people get into ‘The Sopranos.’ I almost get to enjoy [‘Seinfeld’] again through their experience. And I think the show speaks to a lot of today. I know on rewatches I still die laughing.“

“I’m 30 and ‘SEINFELD’ reruns after school were just what we did. Baffling that there are people who didn’t watch it all the time in syndication,” a user tweeted.

