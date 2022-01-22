Boys basketball: Rodriguez, Santos pace South River past Spotswood

It seems somehow fitting that the No. 1 seed for the Essex County Tournament’s diamond anniversary is the one that possesses the most bling. Seton Hall Prep will be aiming for its 18th championship, but first since 2016, as the No. 1 seed for the 75th rendition of the ECT. Seeds were determined Monday evening but not made official until noon Tuesday. This is a robust field of 36 teams.

