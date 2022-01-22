Boys basketball: Rodriguez, Santos pace South River past Spotswood
Junior Lazaro Rodriguez tallied 22 points while junior Roman Santos got 21 as South River outlasted Spotswood 63-51 in Spotswood. Senior...www.nj.com
