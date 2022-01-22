ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Bridgeton over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bridgeton 6-3 senior Jabril Bowman scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to an 87-52 win over Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Senior Angel Smith...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Gloucester Tech - Boys basketball recap

Jalen Roberts hit a game-tying layup at the buzzer to force overtime and Cinnaminson outscored Gloucester Tech 6-5 in the extra period to earn a thrilling 57-56 win in Sewell. Joel Blamon scored a team-high 17 points for Cinnaminson, which snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-8. Cinnaminson...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Millville over Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap

Khalon Foster scored a team-high 14 points and Millville finished strong on its way to a 50-48 win over Oakcrest in Millville. Millville trailed for most of the game but went on a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-3. Donte Smith and Jaden Merrill joined Foster...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Makhia Robinson turned in 20 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals for Somerville in its 59-26 victory against Trenton Catholic in Hamilton. Emma Carman posted 13 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block for Somerville (5-6). Ciani Thompson delivered 11 points for Trenton...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sicklerville, NJ
Camden, NJ
Education
Bridgeton, NJ
Sports
Camden, NJ
Basketball
Bridgeton, NJ
Education
Bridgeton, NJ
Basketball
Camden, NJ
Sports
City
Camden, NJ
City
Bridgeton, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge over Piscataway Tech - Boys basketball recap

Mehkai Huey’s 22 points, three assists, three steals and one rebound guided Wardlaw-Hartridge in its 84-34 victory against Piscataway Tech in Edison. Evan Benson turned in 15 points, four assists, three steals and one rebound for Wardlaw-Hartridge (6-3) while Xavier Hinds generated 13 points, six dimes, four boards and one steal. Jordan Severino went for 12 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in the win.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Atlantic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Alli Sieminski scored a team-high 16 points and Delsea used a big second half to rally past Atlantic Tech 46-38 in Franklinville. Delsea trailed by five at halftime but got within a point heading into the fourth quarter and finished the game on a 13-4 run to complete the comeback.
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap

Jackson jumped to a 27-11 halftime lead in beating Brick Memorial, 51-30 in Brick. Senior Amber Williams contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the victory. Williams is now averaging 10.7 points and 11.7 rebounds. Chloe Messer added 12 points and had two of Jackson’s three, three-point field goals....
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Township defeats Lacey - Boys basketball recap

Robert Giovine’s 18 points helped Brick Township avenge an earlier season loss to Lacey as the Green Dragons defeated the Lions 65-44 in Brick. Despite trailing by five points at halftime, Brick Township (6-7) came alive in the second half as it outscored Lacey 40-14. Jack Dougard and Alex...
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Education#Camden Tech Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Moorestown over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap

Moorestown set the tone with an 18-4 first quarter advantage in defeating Burlington Township, 48-28 in Burlington Township. Riley Hiller led Moorestown with 12 points. Hiller had four of Moorestown’s five three-point field goals. Moorestown (6-5) has won five in a row. The Quakers only had one made free...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Manasquan over Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap

Brooke Hollawell led a balanced offense with 11 points as Manasquan, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Jackson Liberty 65-22 in Jackson. McKenna Karlson added eight points as Manasquan extended its winning streak to four and improved to 13-3. Ariana Broughton had 14 points and eight rebounds for...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Morris Catholic over Madison - Girls basketball recap

Mia Pauldo dropped a game-high 26 points to go with four assists, four rebounds and six steals as Morris Catholic, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Madison 67-37 in Denville. Mya Pauldo flirted with a triple-double as she totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and eight steals, while Natalie...
MADISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Timothy Christian over East Brunswick Tech - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Schafhauser steered Timothy Christian with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist in its 77-45 victory against East Brunswick Tech in Piscataway. Rakeen King notched a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with five steals and two assists for Timothy Christian (9-4). James Hayes collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win as Alijah Rozier compiled 10 points, five boards and one steal.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Steinert over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap

Sean Finnegan recorded 20 points to guide Steinert in its 67-65 victory against Toms River South in Hamilton. The win is the first of the season for Steinert (1-12), which saw Tyler Kostin turn in 13 points and Emmanuel Gatson notch 10. Gavin Miglioli and Colin Raimann had 15 points...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Medford Tech - Girls basketball recap

Michaela Weber delivered 27 points for New Egypt in its 50-33 victory against Medford Tech in Medford. Payton Arnold recorded nine points as the second-leading scorer for New Egypt (6-0). Soleil Casseus and Jada Jacobs produced 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Medford Tech (2-6). The N.J. High School Sports...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Reckley takes Hackensack over Paramus - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Reckley recorded a game-high 36 points, including seven 3-pointer’s, in leading Hackensack to a 71-56 victory at home over Paramus. John Judkins added 11 points for Hackensack (8-6), which broke a 34-34 tie at halftime with a 17-9 run in the third quarter. Paramus is now 5-5. “The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Spotswood - Girls basketball recap

Sidney deVoogd had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 51-47 win over Spotswood in Iselin. A 6-3 junior, deVoogd also contributed four blocked shots. Senior guard Sofia Hindy had 11 points and five rebounds for the winners. Iselin Kennedy (5-5) has won three in a...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy