I’ll be totally honest with you; I’d essentially given up hope that we’d ever see the Fraggles again. The series went off the air in 1987, and since then the Fraggle Five had popped up in a few odd spots, but never anything substantial. There they were with Ben Folds, or advertising a Fraggle marathon for the old network The Hub. But I never really felt like The Fraggles were getting the love they deserved. Then there were rumours of a feature film, and let’s be honest – we all knew that was never going to happen!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO