ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

The first boys' and girls' hockey MIAA power ratings have been released - where does your school fit in the state playoff race?

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

The MIAA has released its first batch of power ratings for the boys' and girls' hockey state tournaments.

These rankings may get slightly adjusted as schools alert MIAA about any errors in won/loss records. Schools are required to enter information into the ArbiterLive scheduling database in all varsity sports so the state playoffs can be seeded accordingly. The MIAA has had difficulty making sure that has been the case this season.

Here's where the Central Mass. teams stack up in each division.

MORE : Updated Hometeam boys' and girls' hockey standings

MORE : Updated Hometeam boys' and girls' hockey scoring/goalie leaders

Boys' hockey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5TYq_0dsXe2oM00

Division 1

1. St. John's Prep (8-1-0)

2. Catholic Memorial (6-1-1)

3. Arlington (8-1-1)

4. Braintree (6-2-1)

5. Austin Prep (6-1-0)

6. Pope Francis (5-3-0)

7. Xaverian Brothers (8-1-1)

8. BC High (3-2-1)

9. Hingham (8-3-0)

10. Belmont (6-1-1)

11. Malden Catholic (4-4-0)

12. Falmouth (6-0-0)

13. Central Catholic (4-3-1)

14. Wellesley (4-1-2)

15. Waltham (5-2-1)

16. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-1-0)

17. Marshfield (6-3-1)

18. Arlington Catholic (4-1-2)

19. Winchester (6-2-0)

20. Woburn (4-2-1)

21. St. Mary's-Lynn (4-5-2)

22. Franklin (8-5-0)

23. Reading (3-4-1)

24. Chelmsford (6-3-0)

25. Milton (7-4-0)

26. Andover (4-5-0)

27. Archbishop Williams (4-4-1)

28. Weymouth (3-5-0)

29. Natick (3-3)

30. Bishop Feehan (5-5-1)

31. Bishop Fenwick (2-5-1)

32. Westford Academy (2-5-2)

Other locals looking in

35. St. John's (3-7-0)

38. Shrewsbury (3-7-0)

46. Wachusett (3-6-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHNt0_0dsXe2oM00

Division 2

1. Tewksbury (7-0-0)

2. Masconomet (8-2-0)

3. Walpole (4-2-0)

4. Gloucester (8-2-0)

5. Canton (6-2-1)

6. Newton South (4-4-0)

7. Norwood (7-2-0)

8. Duxbury (5-3-2)

9. Silver Lake (7-2-0)

10. Wakefield (4-6-0)

11. Mansfield (3-2-1)

12. Newburyport (4-5-1)

13. Plymouth North (5-3-1)

14. Concord-Carlisle (4-4-0)

15. Dartmouth (5-2-0)

16. Quincy (6-5-2)

17. Auburn (7-2-0)

18. Algonquin (7-3-0)

19. Longmeadow (6-3-0)

20. Marblehead (3-4-1)

21. Somerset-Berkley (7-0-0)

22. Beverly (3-8-0)

23. Boston Latin (1-1-0)

24. Whitman-Hanson (5-5-0)

25. North Attleborough (3-2-1)

26. Wilmington (4-7-0)

27. Westborough (6-4-1)

28. Westwood (6-4-0)

29. Lowell (3-6-0)

30. Melrose (1-7-1)

31. Hopkinton (3-5-0)

32. Minnechaug (5-5-0)

Other locals looking in

34. Leominster (1-7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZFnJ_0dsXe2oM00

Division 3

1. Marlborough (9-0-1)

2. Scituate (8-3-0)

3. Hanover (7-3-1)

4. Hopedale (9-0-0)

5. Medway (10-2-0)

6. Nashoba (9-1-0)

7. Danvers (6-3-1)

8. North Reading (6-2-0)

9. Seekonk (5-0-0)

10. Lynnfield (7-3-0)

11. Nauset (8-3-0)

12. West Springfield (9-2-0)

13. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (6-2-4)

14. Bishop Stang (8-0-0)

15. Essex North Shore Tech (7-1-2)

16. North Middlesex (5-2-1)

17. Medfield (5-3-0)

18. Dracut (5-2-0)

19. Bedford (4-3-1)

20. Methuen (8-3-2)

21. Triton Regional (3-7-0)

22. Lowell Catholic (2-4-3)

23. Pembroke (4-7-0)

24. Southeastern (2-1-0)

25. Middleborough (5-4-0)

26. Foxborough (3-2-0)

27. Groton-Dunstable (2-6-1)

28. Ludlow (5-2-0)

29. North Quincy (1-9-0)

30. Northbridge (2-5-1)

31. Old Rochester (3-4-0)

32. Taunton (2-5-1)

Other locals looking in

38. St. Paul (2-7-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHG3I_0dsXe2oM00

Division 4

1. Stoneham (8-3-0)

2. Sandwich (5-2-1)

3. Norwell (7-1-0)

4. Winthrop (4-3-0)

5. Watertown (4-4-0)

6. Fitchburg (7-0-0)

7. Ashland (5-4-0)

8. Grafton (4-2-1)

9. Worcester (5-3-2)

10. Nantucket (4-4-0)

11. Martha's Vineyard (6-1-0)

12. Chicopee Comp (7-0)

13. Shawsheen Valley (6-2-0)

14. Dedham (2-7-0)

15. Dover-Sherborn (4-6-0)

16. Boston Latin Academy (2-1-1)

17. Hamilton-Wenham (5-3-0)

18. Dennis-Yarmouth (5-5-0)

19. Amesbury (4-4-0)

20. Rockland (4-6-0)

21. Hull (3-6-0)

22. Littleton (4-4-0)

23. Oakmont (4-4-0)

24. Assabet (2-2-0)

25. Gardner (7-3-0)

26. Abington (5-5-1)

27. Rockport (4-6-0)

28. Monomoy (2-4-0)

29. Hudson (0-7-0)

30. Saugus (4-6-0)

31. Chicopee (3-3-0)

32. Belchertown (2-1-0)

Other locals looking in

41. Lunenburg (1-6-1)

45. St. Bernard's (1-6-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw61T_0dsXe2oM00

Girls' hockey

Division 1

1. Austin Prep (12-0-0)

2. Arlington (6-1-1)

3. St. Mary's-Lynn (5-2-2)

4. Acton-Boxborough (7-1-0)

5. Notre Dame-Hingham (3-2-2)

6. Shrewsbury (5-3-0)

7. Nauset (5-1-1)

8. Hingham (6-4-0)

9. Bishop Feehan (4-2-2)

10. Bishop Stang (6-4-0)

11. Peabody (5-1-0)

12. Haverhill (3-3-2)

13. Bishop Fenwick (4-3-1)

14. Pope Francis (3-3-0)

15. Reading (5-1-0)

16. Billerica (6-4-0)

17. Whitman-Hanson (5-4-0)

18. Methuen (2-6-2)

19. Winthrop (6-0-0)

20. Longmeadow (3-4-1)

21. Wayland (6-0-0)

22. Mansfield (1-5-1)

23. North Quincy (4-4-0)

24. Plymouth South (4-5-0)

25. Auburn (6-3-0)

26. Newburyport (4-2-1)

27. Beverly (4-2-2)

28. Stoneham (3-6-0)

29. Newton North (1-6-1)

30. Arlington Catholic (1-9-0)

31. Marblehead (4-6-0)

32. Ursuline Academy (1-5-0)

Division 2

1. Duxbury (9-0-2)

2. Sandwich (6-0-0)

3. Norwood (8-0-0)

4. Winchester (7-1-0)

5. King Philip (7-2-0)

6. Braintree (7-2-1)

7. Needham (6-1-2)

8. Andover (5-2-1)

9. Algonquin (9-0-2)

10. Archbishop Williams (6-3-1)

11. Pembroke (4-4-0)

12. Woburn (3-2-1)

13. Westwood (6-1-1)

14. Falmouth (6-2-0)

15. Matignon (1-2-1)

16. Weymouth (4-3-1)

17. Natick (3-6-1)

18. Canton (5-4-0)

19. Malden Catholic (3-2-1)

20. Framingham (3-1-1)

21. Watertown (7-2-0)

22. Medway (6-4-1)

23. Barnstable (1-2-0)

24. Belmont (4-3-0)

25. Burlington (5-5-0)

26. Lexington (4-5-0)

27. Wellesley (3-4-0)

28. Milton (1-5-0)

29. Franklin (4-4-1)

30. Dennis-Yarmouth (2-1-1)

31. Medfield (5-4-0)

32. Boston Latin (1-1-0)

Other locals looking in

43. Oakmont (3-3-1)

51. Leominster (2-6-0)

Contact Jim Wilson at james.wilson@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @JimWilsonTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The first boys' and girls' hockey MIAA power ratings have been released - where does your school fit in the state playoff race?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Catholic School#Boston Latin Academy#Arbiterlive#Division#Catholic Memorial#Braintree#Xaverian Brothers#Central Catholic#Waltham#Lincoln Sudbury#Chelmsford#Natick#Westford Academy
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Biden caught on hot mic swearing at Fox News reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House on Monday for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
722
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy